Final Fantasy XIV: How to Get Abyssal Diamond

Rare resources are scattered throughout Final Fantasy 14, waiting for you to find them, but the sheer number of them makes it a little difficult to keep track of and know where you need to go to add specific ones to your collection. The Abyssal Diamond is one of these items, and you can only find it in a specific place.

After you find where you can loot the Abyssal Diamond, trying to get it might be difficult. There are other players that are trying to add to their collection, and they will be rolling against you. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Abyssal Diamond in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to Find The Abyssal Diamond in Final Fantasy XIV

Image via Square Enix

The Abyssal Diamond became a material you can track down following the release of Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.5 update. You’ll want to make sure you also have access to the Endwalker expansion, a critical piece of content if you want to explore the high-level content in the game with your friends. After you have this, work your way through the main campaign, complete the Endwalker story, and then begin to work through the Main Scenario Quests that appear in subsequent updates, such as the quests added for Patch 6.5.

After completing the Patch 6.5 Main Scenario Quests, you’ll unlock The Abyssal Fracture trial, an eight-person encounter in Final Fantasy XIV. You have to complete it once to unlock the more dangerous version, The Abyssal Fracture (Extreme) Trial, a much more difficult encounter to complete with your eight-person Final Fantasy XIV group, but this is the only way for a chance to collect The Abyssal Diamond, which has a chance to drop from the main boss.

Unfortunately, because you’re in a group made up of eight people, everyone has a chance to roll on this material if it drops. When it does, there’s a good chance you won’t collect it, and that means you’ll have to queue for the encounter again with a new Final Fantasy XIV group, or you can queue again if you have a full party of eight people. You can do this encounter as often as you want until you get The Abyssal Diamond.

However, there’s always the chance you can visit your data center’s Market Board to see if someone is willing to sell it. The price for this item will be extremely high in Final Fantasy XIV, so expect to pay a good amount if you try getting one here.