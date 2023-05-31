Final Fantasy XIV: How To Get Pearl Of Tides

There are several crafting materials and resources you’ll need to find while playing Final Fantasy XIV, depending on the profession you pick to follow. The resources drop from multiple unique sources, but there are some that only appear from specific encounters or dungeons. The Pearl of Tides item is one of these resources.

The Pearl of Tides has a chance to drop when completing a dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV. Thankfully, you won’t have to complete a difficult raid or get a full party together to have a chance at acquiring it. However, you need to ensure you’re caught up in the game’s main story and that you’re decently equipped to handle the challenges awaiting you to acquire this resource.

Where to Find the Pearl of Tides in Final Fantasy XIV

Image via Square Enix

The dungeon you need to unlock to find the Pearl of Tides is Lapis Manalis. This level 90 dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV became available during the game’s Patch 6.3, which launched in January 2023. To qualify for this dungeon, it is required to have made it through the standard Endwalker campaign and all of the Main Scenario Quests for patches 6.1 and 6.2.

After making it through that final content, the Main Scenario Quests for Patch 6.3. The quest you need to reach is called King of the Mountain. This unlocks the Lapis Manalis dungeon, and from there, you can work on this as many times as you want with a random party, one you create, or with a group of NPCs.

It is important to note that the Pearl of Tides item in Final Fantasy XIV only drops from the final boss in Lapis Manalis, the Drowned King: Cagnazzo. The Pearl of Tides does not drop from the other bosses and won’t appear in the random Treasure Coffers you find throughout the dungeon.

If you do not receive the Pearl of Tides item from a run, feel free to start up another and continue repeating this process until you get one to drop. There is no loot limit on dungeon runs in Final Fantasy XIV, giving you the freedom to try obtaining this item whenever you need it.