Final Fantasy XIV: Moogle Treasure Trove Hunt for Mendacity 2023 Event – Dates, Objectives & Exchange Items

It’s time to gather the oddly-shaped Irregular Tomestones and offer them up to wandering Moogles, as players join the 2023 Moogle Treasure Trove in Final Fantasy XIV. Square Enix revealed its return on April 24, 2023, with a majestic Megalotragus Horn mount, a bunch of cool-looking furniture and some blingin’ Porxie Earrings no one actually wants as rewards.

Those browsing the Duty Finder who spot that cute little Moogle icon on certain Raids are in luck — as it’s the golden ticket to some Irregular Tomestones.

When is the Final Fantasy XIV 2023 Moogle Treasure Trove Hunt?

Fans looking to join the 2023 Moogle Treasure Trove Hunt for Mendacity can do so starting April 24, 2023, at 1:00 a.m. PDT / 4:00 a.m. EDT.

The event will come to a close when Patch 6.4 is released sometime at the end of May. Currently, there is no exact date for the release of the patch.

How to get Tomestones in the FFXIV 2023 Moogle Treasure Trove Hunt

Normal Raids: Tomestones can be obtained by completing any Alexander raids. Each raid will reward you with 2 Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity.

Alliance Raids: Tomestones can be obtained by completing three alliance raids. The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach rewards 7 Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity, while The Puppets’ Bunker and The Copied Factory will reward you with 6 and 5 Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity, respectively.

Dungeons: Tomestones can be obtained by completing specific dungeons. The Praetorium rewards 7 Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity, Castrum Meridianum, Hullbreaker Isle, and The Tam-Tara Deepcroft (Hard) each reward 4 Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity, and Dzemael Darkhold, Cutter’s Cry, and The Sunken Temple of Qarn each reward 3 Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity.

Trials: The Porta Decumana rewards 3 Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity, and The Cloud Deck, Castrum Marinum, and Cinder Drift each reward 2 Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity.

How to exchange Tomestones

After amassing Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity, it’s time to pay a visit to the Itinerant Moogle, a cute little critter loitering in the bustling areas of the three main cities. Players can spot a needed Moogle at Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 9.4, Y: 11.6), New Gridania (X:12.4, Y: 12.1), or Ul’dah, Steps of Nald (X: 9.6, Y: 9.1).

Best items to get in Moogle Treasure Trove

If you’re looking to get some gil after the event ends, you should look into farming the following items: