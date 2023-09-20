Final Fantasy XIV Tabletop RPG – Release Date, Preorders & Details

Final Fantasy XIV is one of the biggest MMORPGs in the world and continues to be a popular game filled with content for players to enjoy, and a vibrate and friendly community. Now, the popular game is beginning a new venture and making its way to tabletops in a brand new TTRPG based on the hit MMO, with players able to experience new stories and enjoy all the fun of a roleplaying tabletop RPG in this fantastic setting.

If you want to dive into this new way to experience the world of Eorzea, this guide has all the details on the upcoming TTRPG, including its release date, preorder, and some information on what the game entails.

Everything to Know about the Final Fantasy XIV Tabletop RPG

The Final Fantasy XIV TTRPG is an upcoming role-playing game that takes place in the world of Eorzea, the setting of the popular MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV. In this new TTRPG, players can experience the world with a fresh perspective, take on new and unique stories, create characters, roleplay, and battle enemies featured in the game.

Like other TTRPG, there will be a game master who runs the game, with up to 3-5 players able to party up and play together as the classes seen in the MMO, including the Dragoon, Warrior, and Black Mage to name a few. Other details on what players can expect are a little sparse at the moment, but fans will likely be excited to experience the hit MMO and its stunning world in a whole new way.

What Is the Release Date for the Final Fantasy XIV Tabletop RPG?

The Final Fantasy XIV TTRPG is set to release sometime in May 2024, with no definite release date currently available.

With the next Letter from the Producer coming during the Tokyo Game Show, we could get some more concrete details on its release and on the game itself, but for the moment, we will have to make do with this vague release window until more information becomes available.

Can you Preorder the Final Fantasy XIV Tabletop RPG?

While we don’t have a release date, those wishing to get their hands on the game when it does release can preorder the game now from the Square Enix Online Store in the US and UK.

There is currently only one product and version of the game, the Starter Set, which comes with everything you need to play the game. This includes the Player Book to help get to grips with the game, and the Game Master Book, which also contains three premade scenarios for players that tie into the Final Fantasy XIV story.

It also has four premade character sheets for the Warrior, White Mage, Dragoon, and Black Mage classes, custom dice, which include 6d20 and 10d6, as well as the rules summary and strategy guide, encounter maps, character tokens, and ability markers, so you’ll have everything you need to get going right out the box.

It’s unknown whether we will see more editions or extra offerings before its release. Still, either way, this starter set will be the perfect way to get introduced to the game and its systems, and we imagine if more is to come, it will only add and broaden what players have to enjoy.