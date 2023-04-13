Final Fantasy XVI: Do You Need To Play Previous Games in the Series?

Final Fantasy is a series that has spanned over 30 years, with countless games in its library that include mainline entries, spinoffs, mobile games, and even other media like movies. With each new entry to the franchise, plenty of new players take their first dive into the series, and the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI will undoubtedly be the same.

However, some new players may be concerned or confused about the mainline games. Are they all linked? Do I need to play other games in the series first? If that is you, don’t fret. We’ve put together this guide to give you the answer to that age-old question.

Do You Need to Play Other Games Before Final Fantasy XVI?

Simply put, no, you do not need to play any other games in the series to play and enjoy Final Fantasy XVI. Much like nearly every other game in the series’ history, baring a few expectations like Final Fantasy X/X-2 and 12, Final Fantasy XVI will be a standalone title in terms of its story and characters and therefore does not require you to play another Final Fantasy game or engage with other media. If you are a new player to the series, you can jump in with Final Fantasy XVI without going through a major backlog.

Final Fantasy XVI will have players take control of Clive Rosfield, the main protagonist who embarks on a journey of revenge after a tragedy strikes thanks to the mysterious dark Eikon, Ifrit. The game’s plot will take place at three different stages of Clive’s life; as a teenager, in his 20s, and his 30s, each period having differences in both story and gameplay that you discover as you progress.

Final Fantasy XVI also features a fast-paced, high-octane combat system with players using various moves and abilities to perform massive, flashy combos. It also retains the RPG depth the series is known for, with plenty of new weapons, skills, and gear to acquire as you explore the massive world of Valisthea, the game’s setting.

If that sounds like the kind of game you want to play, regardless of your skill level or experience with action RPGs, then you can go ahead and jump straight into this entry and enjoy everything it has to offer. Who knows, you may even decide to go back and try some of the older entries.