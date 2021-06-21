Best Landing Spots in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has begun, and enough changes have been made to the map to warrant a rethink on the best landing spots in the game. Some people want a quiet start, while others want to drop straight into the action.

Below, you will find some of the best landing spots for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, and who exactly they will appeal to. No matter where you drop, you will be looking for loot and a good start to your game.

Best Landing Spots in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Corny Complex

Corny Complex has the advantage of being a big area filled with chests, along with being home to an IO base. This means IO weapons, and if you make your way into the underground complex, you can find Doctor Sloane and her Mythic weapon.

Slurpy Swamp

The nature of Slurpy Swamp means it will always be a good place to drop. Lots of loot at the Slurpy Factory combines with how easy it is to get full shields and recover from any early damage you take in gunfights.

Misty Meadows

Misty has been oddly quiet for the last few seasons as people are drawn to areas of the map that have experienced a lot of change. This makes it a solid drop for players who like a quiet start, as it is still packed with loot, and you can grab a boat with ease and head somewhere else on the map in record time.

Believer Beach

Believe Beach (formerly Sweaty Sands) is another spot that will always be a great drop. Plenty of loot, and a multitude of vehicle options so you can grab something with lots of gas and then hit the road. There are always lots of challenges in and around Believer Beach, so we would suggest you get used to this area.

We expect the map to change a lot over the course of this season, and will be updating this article with our preferred drops as time goes on.