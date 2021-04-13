Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 5 Epic quests and challenges

The new Fortnite update is here, which means people are already digging around inside the files to find the Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 5 Epic quests and challenges. These challenges come to us courtesy of iFireMonkey, who has one again super-sleuthed his way into the update.

There are 7 Epic Quests, worth 20000 XP each for a total of 140000 XP. After that is a five-stage Legendary Quest where the first stage is worth 55000 XP and the four following stages are worth 22000 XP each. This means a total of 283000 XP is up for grabs this week, which is a substantial boost to your Battle Pass.

Deal damage with SMGs (0/1000) – 24000 XP

Search Ammo Boxes (0/5) – 24000 XP

Use a campfire (0/1) – 24000 XP

Modify vehicles with off-road tires (0/3) – 24000 XP

Drive from Sweaty Sands to Colossal Crops without leaving the vehicle (0/1) – 24000 XP

Maintain a speed of 65 or greater for 4 seconds in a vehicle (0/1) – 24000 XP

Get 2 second of airtime in a vehicle (0/2) – 24000 XP

Legendary Quest – collect bars (1000,2000,3000,4000,5000) – 35000 XP to 24500 XP.

As you can see, this week is mostly about cars, and the new options that Epic has introduced for them. As always, we will have plenty of guides to help you finish these quests as quickly as possible on Thursday, April 15 when they go live in the game.

Players will have until the end of the season to finish any and all Epic quests, but Legendary quests will only be around for a week.