How to get 2 seconds of airtime in a vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 5 is to get 2 seconds of airtime in a vehicle. This is actually harder than you might think, and you need to find the right location to jump off.

The easiest solution is to simply build it yourself. We would suggest heading north of Pleasant Park, directly beside Stealthy Stronghold. Here you will find the Durr Burger Truck, and beside it will be a small drop. There should be plenty of materials to harvest here, so smash them all up and then build a double-wide ramp 4 sections high.

Get in your vehicle, drive to the top, and then over the edge. It will take more than 2 seconds to fall to the ground, finishing up the challenge easily. While it might be tempting to use the Off-Road Tires for this challenge, it can actually be difficult to control your vehicle going up the ramp with them.

They tend to bounce around, making the direction the vehicle will go in a little unpredictable, so for this challenge we recommend just using the small truck to do it.