How to maintain a speed of 65 or greater for 4 seconds in a vehicle in Fortnite

One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to maintain a speed of 65 or greater for 4 seconds in a vehicle. That requirement means that only one vehicle will fit the bill, the Whiplash.

The best place to find a Whiplash, and finish the quest, is at Sweaty Sands. There is pretty much always a Whiplash spawn behind the gas state at the west end of Sweaty Sands, facing the beach.

Players can just drop in from the Battle Bus, jump straight in the car, and then head down the street. The Whiplash has the best acceleration and top speed in the game, rapidly hitting 65 and higher. The road along Sweaty Sands is also long and straight, giving ample time for players to hit the four second mark.

This is definitely the best way to get the challenge done as quickly as possible, and the Whiplash spawn is pretty much guaranteed in this location.

