Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 8 Epic and Legendary quests – all map challenges

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 contains a whole new batch of Epic and Legendary quests for people to complete. Doing so will net them Battle Stars that they can use to unlock items from the Battle Pass, getting all manner of new skins, cosmetics, and items.

As always, there are multiple epic quests, and then a single, tiered legendary quest to be complete. The epic quests are worth 30,000 XP this season, while the first tier of the legendary quest is worth 45,000 with each subsequent tier also being worth 30,000 XP. You can find the full list of challenges below.

Week 7 Legendary Quests

Get Sloane’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP

Collect access card from an IO Guard (0/1) – 45000 XP

Plant wiretaps at different key locations (0/3) – 30000 XP

Interact with an IO operatives computer (0/1) – 30000 XP

Mindwipe Bunker Jonesy, Swamp Stalker, or Human Bill (0/1) – 30000 XP

Converse with characters to identify an Infiltrator (0/5) – 30000 XP

Week 7 Epic Quests

Use shield potions in a single match (0/4) – 30000 XP

Collect building resoursces (0/750) – 30000 XP

Visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Gold, and Unremarkable Shack (0/3) – 30000 XP

Build Structures (0/25) – 30000 XP

Complete bounties fro Bounty Boards (0/3) – 30000 XP

Ignite enemy players or enemy player structures (0/15) – 30000 XP

Emote in front of a camera at Believer Beach or Lazy Lake (0/1) – 30000 XP

Once again we appear to be back to being an errand boy for the IO, which is always strange considering how much we have fought them over the previous seasons. Still, whatever it takes to deal with the alien menace.