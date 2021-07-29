Where to Emote in front of a camera at Believer Beach or Lazy Lake in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 8 is to emote in front of a camera at Believer Beach, or Lazy Lake. While there has been a camera at Believer Beach for a while, this has recently moved, so if you head for the old location, you won’t find it.

All you need to do is make your way to either spot and stand in front of the camera and bust out any emote, and you will be good to go. This should take long at all and will be an easy 30,000 XP toward your Battle Pass.

Believer Beach Location

The Believer Beach camera can now be found down on the beach, directly beside the Pier.

Lazy Lake Location

The Lazy Lake camera can be found in the house where Marigold used to hang out, beside the pool in the southeast corner of the town.

