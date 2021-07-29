Where to Emote in front of a camera at Believer Beach or Lazy Lake in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Share your feelings.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 8 is to emote in front of a camera at Believer Beach, or Lazy Lake. While there has been a camera at Believer Beach for a while, this has recently moved, so if you head for the old location, you won’t find it.
All you need to do is make your way to either spot and stand in front of the camera and bust out any emote, and you will be good to go. This should take long at all and will be an easy 30,000 XP toward your Battle Pass.
Believer Beach Location
The Believer Beach camera can now be found down on the beach, directly beside the Pier.
Lazy Lake Location
The Lazy Lake camera can be found in the house where Marigold used to hang out, beside the pool in the southeast corner of the town.
You can find the rest of the week’s challenges below:
Week 7 Legendary Quests
- Get Sloane’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP
- Collect access card from an IO Guard (0/1) – 45000 XP
- Plant wiretaps at different key locations (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Interact with an IO operatives computer (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Mindwipe Bunker Jonesy, Swamp Stalker, or Human Bill (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Converse with characters to identify an Infiltrator (0/5) – 30000 XP
Week 7 Epic Quests
- Use shield potions in a single match (0/4) – 30000 XP
- Collect building resources (0/750) – 30000 XP
- Visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Gold, and Unremarkable Shack (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Build Structures (0/25) – 30000 XP
- Complete bounties from Bounty Boards (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Ignite enemy players or enemy player structures (0/15) – 30000 XP
- Emote in front of a camera at Believer Beach or Lazy Lake (0/1) – 30000 XP