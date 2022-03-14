Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 – Start date, map changes, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is slated to arrive in just days, but developer Epic Games has been surprisingly quiet about what this next season holds. However, those who have played the battle royale recently may have noticed a few clues as what may be changing on the island. Here’s everything Season 2 could introduce and when to expect it.

What is the release date of Chapter 3 Season 2?

Although the current season is set to end on March 19, developer Epic Games has not announced a start date to Chapter 3 Season 2. No matter, it is expected to launch on or after Sunday, March 20. It should be mentioned Chapter 3 first began on a Sunday, as well, so it would not come as a surprise if Epic continues this trend.

So far, it does not appear a live event will tie into the start of the new chapter. Proven Fortnite leaker and Twitter user HYPEX revealed in early March that Season 1’s last update did not include files that pointed to an upcoming interactive event. But, this does not mean Season 2 won’t bring massive innovations.

What to expect from Chapter 3 Season 2

If you’ve roamed around the center of Fortnite’s island and witnessed your screen shaking, this isn’t the fault of your display. In actuality, these rumblings are earthquakes caused by IO Agent’s drilling at the several mole sites around the map. This has already formed a number of sinkholes around Titled Towers in recent days, and Season 2 is bound to reveal what effects this will have on the map.

Reason being, these earthquakes appear to happen daily and are slowly creating a lengthy crack in the ground that circles around Titled Towers and Loot Lake. As revealed by Twitter user FN_Assist, this crack is now headed back towards its starting location — which could ultimately result in the destruction of Tilted Towers and possibly the birth of a new location.

#Fortnite IO Drill Earthquake Tracking:



March 13th

Progress: 23

Currently active points: – pic.twitter.com/rkQAoBRNp6 — FNAssist – News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) March 13, 2022 via FN_Assist’s Twitter account

What gameplay changes are coming to Chapter 3 Season 2?

At the time of writing, it is not revealed how Chapter 3 Season 2 will differ, gameplay-wise, to previous seasons. As Season 1 has been heavily themed after Spider-Man, it is likely Epic substitutes his Web Shooters and Bouncers for new gameplay elements relevant to Season 2. For one, HYPEX has alleged unused files within Season 1 updates makes mention of jetpacks, overshields, and tanks possibly coming at a later date. Though, this should be taken with a grain of salt, as these features may have been scrapped altogether.

For now, players will need to sit tight and spend any remaining Battle Stars they have left, as they cannot be transferred into Season 2’s Battle Pass. It should also be noted that the game will likely undergo maintenance for a handful of hours once Chapter 3 Season 1 comes to an end, so better act fast.