Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Week 2 seasonal quests and challenges

It may only be Week 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, but that doesn’t mean its weekly challenges will come easy. A majority of the week is themed after dealing damage and earning eliminations in peculiar ways, all in return for thousands of XP — and possibly some Battle Pass rewards. Here’s everything you will be aspiring to achieve in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Week 2.

All Week 2 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Similar to last week, those who complete one of the seven Week 2 quests will gain an additional 20,000 XP toward their next level. Better yet, if you have already done some of the previous challenges, you may even XP from the Weekly Bonus Goals tab. Though, it won’t be a breeze, as these new quests include damaging players directly after mantling and while zip-lining. All upcoming Week 2 challenges and their requirements can be discovered below.

Open chests or ammo boxes inside The Driftwood (0/3)

Destroy structures and objects with the Explosive Goo Gun (0/30)

Eliminate opponents while chromed (0/3)

Gain shield at The Reality Tree (0/75)

Shoot targets while zip-lining (0/3)

Damage players within five seconds of mantling (0/350)

Emote for five seconds in The Flairship (0/1)

Once these release on September 29 at 9 AM ET, this page will provide links to guides that will help you knock out the week’s tougher challenges. If you’re seeking more than just XP, the battle royale is currently offering up cosmetics to those who partake in the Reboot Rally event. This event requires that you complete Daily Quests with newer players in order to obtain a new fire-themed glider and much more. However, unlike Weekly Quests, Reboot Rally is only slated to last until October 17.