Where to find The Driftwood in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 does not just host new named locations; there are also dozens of new landmarks. These are small areas on the map that need to be discovered in order to complete certain quests and speak to NPCs. This includes The Driftwood, a landmark you won’t find on the ground floor of the island. Here is where you can find The Driftwood and everything it offers in Fortnite.

What is the location of The Driftwood in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The Driftwood landmark is none other than the ship that hovers above the Lustrous Lagoon POI in the top-right corner of the map. Once inside the lagoon, you can find ziplines at the center that will bring you to the ship’s first floor. Although there are several benefits to visiting this little-known location, the biggest is the XP players can earn by interacting with its objects. For instance, one of the Week 2 challenges offers 20,000 XP once you have boarded the ship and opened three chests or ammo boxes. This shouldn’t be too difficult, especially as each of The Driftwood’s three floors holds multiple chests.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Even after the quest is completed, there is still plenty more to discover at the landmark. Another Weekly Quest can be done by emoting at The Driftwood, The Flairship, and No Sweat Insurance. Meanwhile, the Paradise questline also asks you to visit the ship to speak to Blackheart, a pirate that sells weapons and health supplies for Gold. However, you do want to be careful when speaking to the many NPCs near the ship. Just south of Lustrous Lagoon, The Herald boss is waiting to engage in an epic battle over her Mythic weapon.