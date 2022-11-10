Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Week 8 seasonal quests and challenges

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is seemingly going by in a blink of an eye, as the latest season enters into Week 8 — with just two more to follow after. That means players can now take advantage of the current week’s batch of new challenges to earn a bevy of XP. Their requirements are even fairly straightforward, as a majority only consist of finding and using common items around the island. Here’s every new challenge within Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Week 8.

All Week 8 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Although the season has primarily released challenges that involve doing damage, Week 8 finally lends players a much-needed break from gunfights. This is because most of its seasonal quests include more peaceful activities, such as searching Produce Boxes or Ice Machines and simply pinging different types of items. No matter their objective, each of the seven challenges grant 20,000 XP upon completion, meaning a total of 140,000 XP is up for the taking. You can each Week 8 challenge and their requirements below.

Collect weapons from eliminated players (0/2)

Hit an opponent with a Firefly Jar (0/1)

Search Produce Boxes, Ice Machines, or Coolers (0/5)

Launch into the using Launch Pads in different matches (0/3)

Mark a weapon, a vehicle, and a fish in a single match (0/3)

Throw Cow Catchers or Off-Road Tires (0/3)

Deal damage to opponents using shotguns from 15 meters away or less (0/100)

Aside from weekly challenges, the battle royale is also featuring an entirely separate questline for Chrome Punk. Despite not rewarding XP, its set of challenges task players with increasing their account level in order to earn the character’s very own skin, Loading Screen, and Chromeseed Back Bling. It will certainly take numerous victories to level up fast for the rewards, though the new Dial-A-Drop item does offer top-tier weapons and healing supplies to make this grind easier.