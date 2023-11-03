Why Does Fortnite Have a Queue?

Whenever you jump into a game of Fortnite, the experience is smooth, and you can jump right into it with friends. I have, however, encountered a queue when I try to join the game, and I’m stuck waiting on a loading screen to play Fortnite.

You might wonder why a queue is in the game and what’s causing this problem. Are the servers experiencing issues? Is there an ongoing problem that the Epic Games team is trying to solve? Although the issue is much more clear-cut than that, it’s more of a positive reason than an issue. Here’s what you need to know about why Fortnite has a queue.

Why Does a Queue Appear Before Playing Fortnite?

You will see that you’re in a queue before you can join a game of Fortnite. It will happen after you launch the game and before you enter the main menu. Thankfully, you’ll see a countdown timer showing how long you have until you can join a game of Fortnite, hopping in with your friends, or playing it by yourself. At the start of Fortnite’s OG Season, which began on November 3, 2023, the queue happened every time I loaded up the game.

The queue timer will swap between 20 and 10 minutes based on when you do it. When more players are expected to play in Fortnite, this timer will be much higher, and you can expect to wait a decent amount of time before hopping into a match. Why is this happening? It all comes down to player count and popularity. Fortnite has been pushing the OG Season all week, leading up to its arrival, and many players are eager to try out everything like it used to be when Fortnite Chapter 1 was released many years ago.

The queue for Fortnite will always be there in-game. It only ever appears if the population and servers are dealing with many players. Although it’s not the best thing to wait on, it does mean the game is doing well for itself, and Epic Games has an absolute banger on its hands regarding players wanting to play Fortnite and participate in matches.

When you do get into Fortnite, waiting for matches won’t happen at all. You’ll be able to jump into the game with your friends, and start playing the game. However, to avoid the queue again, make sure not to shut down the Fortnite application, and hope you can avoid error codes.