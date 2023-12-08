Fortnite Festival Setlist: The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Fallout Boy, & More

Fortnite Festival brings the musical rhythm game genre to Epic Games’ colossal battle royale title. In it, players can pick their favorite tracks and compete to hit notes with or against one another to come out on top. But there’s no point in playing if it doesn’t have good tracks.

In Fortnite Festival, players can let their hair down and dodge the gunplay of battle royale and the pressure of survival and crafting in LEGO Fortnite, trading it in for something more relaxing. It was revealed during The Big Bang Event to the millions who tuned in. Players compete for high scores while hitting all the right buttons to all the right notes on a dazzling setlist that will be continuously updated over time. Knowing what the Fortnite Festival setlist is will give players an advantage because they can listen and get used to songs before playing them.

Related: Where To Find Loot Llamas In LEGO Fortnite

Every Song in the Fortnite Festival Setlist

We’ve taped the launch setlist to your amp, so you can prepare for the Festival 😎



These sweet Jam Tracks will be on rotation starting in just three more days, so study up! pic.twitter.com/gYJc8jzfLN — Fortnite Festival (@FNFestival) December 6, 2023

The following list is comprised of every song that has been confirmed to be included in the Fortnite Festival setlist by the game’s official Twitter account. The setlist will almost certainly be changed over time, and we’ll update this list accordingly with every update.

All American Rejects : Dirty Little Secret

: Dirty Little Secret Bell Biv Devoe : Poison

: Poison Billie Eilish : Bad Guy

: Bad Guy The Cranberries : Zombie

: Zombie DNCE : Cake by the Ocean

: Cake by the Ocean Fall Out Boy : My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)

: My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up) Florence + The Machine : Dog Days Are Over

: Dog Days Are Over Greta Van Fleet : Highway Tune

: Highway Tune I magine Dragons : Thunder

: Thunder Kendrick Lamar : I

: I The Killers : Mr. Brightside

: Mr. Brightside KT Tunstall : Bad Romance

: Bad Romance LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett & Goonrock : Party Rock Anthem

: Party Rock Anthem Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow : Emo Girl

: Emo Girl NF : The Search

: The Search Nine Inch Nails : The Hand That Feeds

: The Hand That Feeds Olivia Rodrigo : Vampire

: Vampire Onerepublic : Counting Stars

: Counting Stars PSY : Gangnam Style

: Gangnam Style Queens of the Stone Age : Go With The Flow

: Go With The Flow Sub Urban : Cradles

: Cradles The WEEKND : Blinding Lights

: Blinding Lights The WEEKND : The hills

: The hills The WEEKND : Save Your Tears

: Save Your Tears The WEEKND : Take My Breath

: Take My Breath Weezer : Buddy Holly

: Buddy Holly The White Stripes : Seven Nation Army

: Seven Nation Army Witchgang : Nothing’s Alright

: Nothing’s Alright Epic Games : Brace for Chaos

: Brace for Chaos Epic Games : Butter Barn Hoedown

: Butter Barn Hoedown Epic Games : Run It

: Run It Epic Games : Switch Up

: Switch Up Epic Games: Take Me Higher

What is the Next Fortnite Festival Live Event?

Image via Epic Games

The next Fortnite Festival will feature The WEEKND and is set to start when the game mode launches on December 9, 2023. At the time of writing, it’s unclear what a Fortnite Festival event looks like. Based on the setlist above, it’s easy to see that The WEEKND has more tracks available than anyone else, so we’d expect every Fortnite Festival live event to do the same for a specific band.

Based on the icon for The Weeknd's Fortnite Festival Pass skin, both The Weeknd and The Weeknd Combat skins were supposed to be one skin, but later got split up so that the red suit version of The Weeknd could be used in the Fortnite Festival Pass.



This is spotted due to the… pic.twitter.com/6UefeqFaNI — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 6, 2023

The Fortnite Festival The WEEKND live event will also be the first live event for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground. According to reliable leaker iFireMonkey, there will be a Festival Pass that should entitle players to bonus content, as well as cosmetics based on the band.