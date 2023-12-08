Fortnite Festival Setlist: The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Fallout Boy, & More
Fortnite Festival has a huge setlist for players to choose from when they hop in and try to master the rhythm game at its heart.
Fortnite Festival brings the musical rhythm game genre to Epic Games’ colossal battle royale title. In it, players can pick their favorite tracks and compete to hit notes with or against one another to come out on top. But there’s no point in playing if it doesn’t have good tracks.
In Fortnite Festival, players can let their hair down and dodge the gunplay of battle royale and the pressure of survival and crafting in LEGO Fortnite, trading it in for something more relaxing. It was revealed during The Big Bang Event to the millions who tuned in. Players compete for high scores while hitting all the right buttons to all the right notes on a dazzling setlist that will be continuously updated over time. Knowing what the Fortnite Festival setlist is will give players an advantage because they can listen and get used to songs before playing them.
Every Song in the Fortnite Festival Setlist
The following list is comprised of every song that has been confirmed to be included in the Fortnite Festival setlist by the game’s official Twitter account. The setlist will almost certainly be changed over time, and we’ll update this list accordingly with every update.
- All American Rejects: Dirty Little Secret
- Bell Biv Devoe: Poison
- Billie Eilish: Bad Guy
- The Cranberries: Zombie
- DNCE: Cake by the Ocean
- Fall Out Boy: My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)
- Florence + The Machine: Dog Days Are Over
- Greta Van Fleet: Highway Tune
- Imagine Dragons: Thunder
- Kendrick Lamar: I
- The Killers: Mr. Brightside
- KT Tunstall: Bad Romance
- LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett & Goonrock: Party Rock Anthem
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow: Emo Girl
- NF: The Search
- Nine Inch Nails: The Hand That Feeds
- Olivia Rodrigo: Vampire
- Onerepublic: Counting Stars
- PSY: Gangnam Style
- Queens of the Stone Age: Go With The Flow
- Sub Urban: Cradles
- The WEEKND: Blinding Lights
- The WEEKND: The hills
- The WEEKND: Save Your Tears
- The WEEKND: Take My Breath
- Weezer: Buddy Holly
- The White Stripes: Seven Nation Army
- Witchgang: Nothing’s Alright
- Epic Games: Brace for Chaos
- Epic Games: Butter Barn Hoedown
- Epic Games: Run It
- Epic Games: Switch Up
- Epic Games: Take Me Higher
What is the Next Fortnite Festival Live Event?
The next Fortnite Festival will feature The WEEKND and is set to start when the game mode launches on December 9, 2023. At the time of writing, it’s unclear what a Fortnite Festival event looks like. Based on the setlist above, it’s easy to see that The WEEKND has more tracks available than anyone else, so we’d expect every Fortnite Festival live event to do the same for a specific band.
The Fortnite Festival The WEEKND live event will also be the first live event for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground. According to reliable leaker iFireMonkey, there will be a Festival Pass that should entitle players to bonus content, as well as cosmetics based on the band.