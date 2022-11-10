Forza Horizon 5 Donut Media Summer playlist – How to solve The New Car Show Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

The Donut Media series of Forza Horizon 5 officially arrived on November 10. The new series comes with a story that features James and Nolan from Donut Media, alongside new challenges in the weekly playlist. It’s the first week of the Donut Media playlist, so what’s on tap for the next seven days? Let’s take a look.

All Donut Media Summer playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX

Win a Dirt race in WRX

Take a photo in WRX

Earn three Stars at Trailblazers in WRX

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Earn a Burnout Skill

Earn six stars from PR stuns in one minute

Win a Road Race in any vehicle upgraded to ‘X’ class

Paint your vehicle’s body

Win a Drag Race in a German Super Saloon

Complete a Challenge Card in Freeroam

Take a picture of Copper Canyon

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Bumper 2 Bumper” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 2012 Aventador)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and 2012 Aventador) Complete EventLab challenge (reward is Clothing reward and 3 pts.)

(reward is Clothing reward and 3 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are Dodge SRT Demon, 2016 M-B AMG C 63, Ferrari 488 GTB, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “The modern 20s are the ultimate time for doughnuts” (reward is 100 #FORZATHON points and 3 pts.)

– “The modern 20s are the ultimate time for doughnuts” (reward is 100 #FORZATHON points and 3 pts.) Horizon Open – Earn 20 Drift or E-Drift Skills in any Horizon Open event (rewards are #777 Corvette and 2 pts.)

– Earn 20 Drift or E-Drift Skills in any Horizon Open event (rewards are #777 Corvette and 2 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph the 1988 Mitsubishi Starion ESI-R at the Hotel Castillo (rewards are a Forza Link reward and 2 pts)

To complete this Treasure Hunt, you’ll need to get a car made in 2020. Then, perform an Ultimate Burnout skill. Do that, and the chest will be uncovered. Then, the chest will be uncovered:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly Challenges

Complete Donut Media story (rewards are Firebird TA FE and 12 pts.)

(rewards are Firebird TA FE and 12 pts.) Monthly Rivals (Playa Azul Circuit Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist) Forza EV (Horizon Mexico Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Danger Sign – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (reward is 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (reward is 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (reward is 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the #100 Lynk&Co 03. 40 points will yield the Azcari KZ1R.

These challenges will end on November 17.