Forza Horizon 5 #FORDzathon Summer Playlist – How to complete Reach New Lights challenge, rewards, and more

The #FORDzathon has arrived in Forza Horizon 5. This latest series does come with an exclusive car, the MG6 XPower, at 80 points. If you want the XPower, progress towards it can be made with through this week’s playlist. So, what’s on tap for this week? Let’s take a look at it all, including the Photo and Collectible challenges.

All #FORDzathon Summer playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2021 Ford Bronco

Win the Baja California Trail in Bronco

Win any Cross Country event in Bronco

Earn three Stars on any Trailblazer in Bronco

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Drive five miles (8 KM) in any Ford

Earn 50,000 Skill Score in any Ford

Take a picture at Valle de Las Ranas

Earn four Stars at Drift Zones in the 2018 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5

Earn a Hard Charger Skill in Playa Azul

Win a Dirt Race in a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

Smash a taco cart

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Blast from the Past” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Ford Mustang S5)

Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Clothing reward anf 3 pts.)

Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are 2015 Ford Falcon, 1977 #5 Escort, Ford Capri MKI, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph the 1965 Ford Transit at De Otro Mundo (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts)

Horizon Open – Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race in any Ford (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.)

Collectibles – Smash 50 Floating Lanterns in the Dunas Blancas (reward is Song (Keeno – Nocturne) and 3 pts.)

Let’s take a look at where De Otro Mundo is located:

Monthly Challenges

Monthly Rivals (Horizona Baja Scramble) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

Forza EV (Emerald Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Speed Zone – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are 2000 Ford Mustang and 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Megane RS 250. 40 points will yield the Ford Dually HW.

These challenges will end on January 12.