How to get to Dunas Blancas in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 has many different environments, ranging from volcano peaks, to deep jungles, to even the desert dunes that can be found in Mexico. One such area that has plenty of dunes in Dunas Blancas, home to a number of Horizon Story chapters, as well as a key outpost. If you need help finding Dunas Blancas in Forza Horizon 5, we are here to help. Let’s show you where Dunas Blancas is on the Forza Horizon 5 map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dunas Blancas can be found in the northwestern part of the Forza Horizon 5 map. This region is to the west of the La Gran Caldera volcano, one of the central geographic points in the FH5 campaign.

Related: Forza Horizon 5: How to complete the Baja Volcano Expedition and all optional objectives

Dunas Blancas is full of dunes, but there is an oasis in this part of the map. That oasis is the Horizon Apex outpost, one of several ones that can be found outside of the Horizon Festival Mexico home site. Additionally, Dunas Blancas is home to a number of PR stunts. And, one might need to come to this area in order to complete challenges in the Weekly Playlists.