Forza Horizon 5 Horizon Holidays Spring playlist – How to complete #HIDEANDSEEK Photo Challenge, rewards, and more
Wrapping up the holiday playlist.
It’s the last week of the Horizon Holidays playlist in Forza Horizon 5. This last week will feature the last opportunity for drivers to accrue points toward the cumulative rewards. So, what’s on the docket for this week? Let’s take a look it all, including the last #HIDEANDSEEK Photo Challenge of the Horizon Holidays playlist.
All Horizon Holidays Spring playlist challenges
#Forzathon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
- Win a A Class Drag Race in SRT Demon
- Upgrade SRT Demon and win a S1 Class Drag Race
- Take a photo of SRT Demon
Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Earn a Burnout Skill in the Dunas Blancas
- Take a picture of the Plane at the Horizon Festival Mexico
- Earn a total of five Stars from Trailblazers in an Alumni Craft vehicle
- Send a Gift Drop to another player
- Win a Dirt Race in any Retro Rally vehicle to ‘A’ class
- Reach 100 MPH (161 KM/H) in any Expedition
- Change the color of your vehicle’s window tint
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Complete “Holiday Rush” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Audi TTS)
- Horizon Tour Co-Op Championships (reward is 3 pts.)
- Complete Seasonal Playground Games (rewards are 2008 BMW Z4 and 3 pts.)
- Complete Danger Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Trailblazer challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are 2002 Corvette, Caddy ATS-V, Jaguar F-Pace S, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))
Weekly Challenges
- Photo Challenge – Photograph the Snowman at the Buenas Esperanza Player House in ‘Ek Balam (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts)
Let’s take a look at where the Buena Esperanza house is located:
Monthly Challenges
- Monthly Rivals (Estadio Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)
- Forza EV (Arch of Mulege Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)
Hot Wheels Events
- Complete Danger Sign – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are M-B X-Class and 5 pts.)
20 points are needed for the AMC Rebel. 40 points will yield the Porsche 911C2 GW.
These challenges will end on January 5.