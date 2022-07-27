Forza Horizon 5: How to get to Cloud Forest in the Hot Wheels Park DLC

Cloud Forest is a region in Forza Horizon 5, and much like other regions, is needed for missions that must be completed in the Hot Wheels Park DLC. But how exactly can you get to this location in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s go over what you need to know about Cloud Forest in the Hot Wheels Park, including where it is and what landmarks are near in Forza Horizon 5.

Related: Forza Horizon 5: Full list of Hot Wheels cars and how to unlock every vehicle

How to get to Cloud Forest in Forza Horizon 5

The Cloud Forest is in a familiar location on the Forza Horizon 5 map, but it might be not the first place you would look. Where’s the Duo-naught in Hot Wheels Park? Well, first make your way toward one of the three biomes in Hot Wheels Park, Forest Park. Forest Park, as the name implies, is full of greenery and trees and looks quite reminiscent for a traditional forest.

The Cloud Forest can be found in the southwestern part of Forest Falls, to the west of the Hydra Gorge. Here’s where it can be found on the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

This area of the map is a bit important for the Hot Wheels Academy, especially if you are trying to find some extra points to move up in the Academy. In the Hot Wheels Academy, there are a number of Minor missions that asks users to visit various locations across Hot Wheels Park. Users can claim a small amount of Medals, ranging from two to five, by completing each individual Minor mission.

It might be tough for those who are brand new to the map but follow these steps, and you should find it very fast in your journey throughout Hot Wheels Park.