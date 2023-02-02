Forza Horizon 5 Japanese Automotive Summer Playlist – How to complete Star of Arion Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

A new Series hit the Horizon Festival this month, one that will focus on well-known Japanese automakers like Toyota, Nissan, and Lexus, among others. The first week of the Japanese Automotive playlist is live, set in the summer season. So, what’s on tap for this week? Let’s take a look at it all, including the Treasure Hunt and Photo Challenge.

All Weekly playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II

Earn nine Stars at Speed Zones in Nissan Skyline

Win a Road Race in Nissan Skyline

Drive five miles (8 km) in Nissan Skyline

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Drive five miles (8 km) in any vehicle from Japan

Smash five phone booths

Win a Street Race in any Japanese Retro Sports car

Earn five Stars at Speed Traps in any ‘S2’ Class vehicle

Complete a Horizon Open Race in any Japanese vehicle

Take a picture of the Horizon Tour Mural in the Horizon Festival Mexico

Reach 200 MPH (321/9 km/h) in any Rally Monster

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Sprint Series” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Toyota Trueno)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Toyota Trueno) Complete two EventLab challenges (rewards are 6 pts. (3 pts. each), Super Wheelspin, and song reward (Dusky – Ingrid is a Hybrid))

(rewards are 6 pts. (3 pts. each), Super Wheelspin, and song reward (Dusky – Ingrid is a Hybrid)) Complete Showcase Remix challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 5 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 5 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete two Seasonal Championships (rewards are 2004 Lancer MR, 2017 Nissan GT-R, and 5 pts. each (10 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “Take your starion for a ride and speed past the traffic” (rewards are 100 #Forzathaon points and 3 pts.)

– “Take your starion for a ride and speed past the traffic” (rewards are 100 #Forzathaon points and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph any Toyota or Lexus next to the stone lanterns in Ek’ Balam (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts)

Let’s start off with the Photo Challenge. The lanterns are in ‘Ek Balam, and here’s what these objects look like.

The location for these lanterns can be found via our guide. As far as the Treasure Hunt goes, users must buy the 1988 Mitsubishi Starion ESI-R. With it, users must accumulate five Near Miss skills. Players can get Near Miss skills by driving fast and coming close, but not hitting, cars. Try doing this in Horizon Solo, as more AI cars that make this challenge easier will spawn.

The chest can be found in the southwestern part of the map:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly Challenges

Monthly Rivals (Plaza Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist) Forza EV (Tierra Prospera Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Speed Trap – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are 1974 Honda Civic and 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the 2023 Nissan Z. 40 points will yield the Toyota AT38.

This playlist is set to end on February 9.