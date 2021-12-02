Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 Spring Playlist – How to get all cars, Treasure Chest location, challenges, and more

It’s a new week in Forza Horizon 5, and that means a change in seasons. Spring in Mexico has arrived once again, as does a new Playlist. The final push towards obtaining the Mercedes AMG-One and McLaren F1 Monthly awards is upon us, thanks to the last set of new challenges for Series 1 that have been added by the Forza team. So, what are the challenges and car rewards for this week?

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 1 Spring playlist challenges

#Forzathaon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista

Earn 5 Ultimate Speed Skills with Pista

Win 3 Road Racing Series Events with Pista

Earn 3 Daredevil Skills with Pista

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 80 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Earn 3 Car Mastery Skills

Earn 3 Clean Racing Skills in a Cross Country Race

Earn 3 Stars from any Speed Trap

Drive 10 miles in Road Racing Events

Beat Round 3 of a Horizon Arcade event

Drive above 150 MPH for 15 seconds in any car

Earn 3 stars from any Drift Zone

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 10 Forzathon Shop points for each one completed.

Weekly Race Challenges

Participate and complete a full round in Horizon Arcade (reward is 3 pts.)

(reward is 3 pts.) Complete “Rite of Passage” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 3 pts. and #24 Ferrari P4)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 3 pts. and #24 Ferrari P4) Participate in Weekly Seasonal Playground Games (reward is 1981 Ford Fiesta and 3pts.)

(reward is 1981 Ford Fiesta and 3pts.) Danger Sign – Jump at least 984.3 ft. at sign in Los Jardines (restrictions are GT Cars and S1/900 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Jump at least 984.3 ft. at sign in Los Jardines (restrictions are GT Cars and S1/900 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Speed Trap – Hit 152 MPH at trap in Avenda (restrictions are Nissan and S1/900 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Hit 152 MPH at trap in Avenda (restrictions are Nissan and S1/900 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Speed Zone – Average at least 102 MPH at zone in Orilla del Rio (restrictions are Modern Rally and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Average at least 102 MPH at zone in Orilla del Rio (restrictions are Modern Rally and A/800 – rewards are Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Win three seasonal championship events Highland Climb Street Scene Seasonal Championship (restrictions are Retro Supercars and S1/900 – rewards are 2005 Ford GT and 5 pts.) Bahia de Plano Circuit Championship (restrictions are Trucks and P1/100-800 – rewards are Super Wheelspin and 5 pts.) Mulege Town Scramble Seasonal Championship (restrictions are Retro Saloons and P1/100-800 – rewards are Jaguar F-Type and 5 pts.)

Horizon Tour Co-Op Championship (reward is 3 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – Earn 10 stars from PR stunts in any Mustang (rewards are 50,000 CR and 3 pts.)

– Earn 10 stars from PR stunts in any Mustang (rewards are 50,000 CR and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph any Vans & Utility vehicle in Guanajuato (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts.)

– Photograph any Vans & Utility vehicle in Guanajuato (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts.) Horizon Open – Perform 5 Ultimate Drift Skills in Horizon Open Drifting (rewards are 25,000 CR and 2 pts.)

– Perform 5 Ultimate Drift Skills in Horizon Open Drifting (rewards are 25,000 CR and 2 pts.) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better in an event (rewards are Forza Link and 2 pts.)

Monthly Rivals

Horizon Mexico Circuit – Post a clean lap in Versus (Online) to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

24 points are needed for the 2019 TS Raesr. 44 points are for the Toyota Trueno.

This set of challenges will expire on December 9.