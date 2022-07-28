Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Autumn playlist – How to solve Sustainable Energy Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

It’s Week #2 of Series 10 in Forza Horizon 5, a series that puts a major emphasis on the new Extreme E cars and the Hot Wheels DLC. It is now Autumn in Mexico, and that means new challenges, and new rewards. So, what’s on tap for this week? Let’s take a look at it all, including the new Treasure Hunt.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Autumn playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2018 Jaguar I-PACE

Earn five Speed Skills in Guanajuato with I-PACE

Win a Road Race in I-PACE

Earn 100,000 Skill Score in I-PACE

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Visit Guanajuato

Earn five Stars at Speed Traps in any Extreme E vehicle

Win a Dirt race in any Extreme E vehicle

Earn a Trading Paint Skill in Guanajuato

Drive 10 miles (16.1 km) in any Extreme E vehicle

Smash a Billboard in any Volkswagen

Earn 100,000 Skill Score in any Extreme E vehicle

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Danger Sign – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock Complete Seasonal Championship – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock

Weekly Race Challenges

Horizon Arcade – Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.)

– Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.) Complete “Change of Pace” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Jaguar XFR-S)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Jaguar XFR-S) Complete Seasonal Playground Games challenge (rewards are Audi RS 5 and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Audi RS 5 and 3 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are #23 Extreme E and 2 pts.)

(rewards are #23 Extreme E and 2 pts.) Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Drift Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete two Seasonal Championships (rewards are Extreme E White Race Suit, #5 Extreme E, and 5 pts. each (10 pts. in total))

(rewards are Extreme E White Race Suit, #5 Extreme E, and 5 pts. each (10 pts. in total)) Complete Horizon Tour Co-Op Championships challenge (reward is 3 pts.)

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “In Guanajuato, EV charging points are every 15 seconds but 100 are maintained” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.)

– “In Guanajuato, EV charging points are every 15 seconds but 100 are maintained” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2018 Jaguar I-PACE in Guanajuato (rewards are Emote reward and 2 pts.)

– Photograph the 2018 Jaguar I-PACE in Guanajuato (rewards are Emote reward and 2 pts.) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better (reward is Jaguar I-PACE and 3 pts.)

The hint actually gives away a lot of useful information. To do this, get an electric vehicle and head to the Guanajuato. Here, you will need to maintain a speed of 100 MPH for at least 15 seconds. This will be a tougher challenge, especially since this is the wet season, and Guanajuato does not have a lot of straightaways. Try to do this on the main road in the middle of the town (right where the the circular cursor down is located down below).

From there, the chest will be unveiled, and it is also in the city of Guanajuato.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly Challenges

Monthly Rivals (Tierra Prospera Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.) Forza EV (Airfield Cross Country Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Porsche 911C2 GW. 40 points will yield the 2020 F8 Tributo.

This challenge will end on August 4.