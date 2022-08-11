Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Spring playlist – How to solve Hot and Sandy Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

It’s the last week of Series 10 in Forza Horizon 5, making this the last week to get points and grind towards the two main rewards for the series. We’re now in the spring season, and that means new challenges, and new rewards. Let’s go over it all, including a look at this week’s Treasure Hunt.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Spring playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2020 Lotus Evja

Reach 200 MPH in Dunas Blancas in Lotus Evja

Earn 10 Ultimate Air Skills in Lotus Evja

Win a Street race in Lotus Evja

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Visit Dunas Blancas

Drive 10 miles (16.1 km) in any fully electric vehicle

Earn nine stars at Speed Zones in any Extreme E vehicle

Win a Street race in any Extreme E vehicle

Earn an Ultimate Skill Chain in the Dunas Blancas

Earn 10 Air Skills in any Extreme E vehicle

Earn a Burnout Skill in the Dunas Blancas

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Speed Trap – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock Complete Seasonal Championship – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock

Weekly Race Challenges

Horizon Arcade – Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.)

– Complete any Horizon Arcade theme (reward is 3 pts.) Complete “Super Troupers” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Lambo Huracan P)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Lambo Huracan P) Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Clothing reward and 3 pts.)

(rewards are Clothing reward and 3 pts.) Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are #6 Extreme E and 2 pts.)

(rewards are #6 Extreme E and 2 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are Infiniti Q60, #125 Extreme E, Clothing reward, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “EV’s blaze through the sand and deliver a gold star rated service” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.)

– “EV’s blaze through the sand and deliver a gold star rated service” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2020 Lotus Evja Turbo S in Dunas Blancas (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts)

– Photograph the 2020 Lotus Evja Turbo S in Dunas Blancas (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better (reward is Clothing reward and 3 pts.)

For this Treasure Hunt challenge, users will need to head to Dunas Blancas and find the Sand and Deliver Trailblazer gate. Here’s where it can be found on the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From there, get in an electric vehicle and get at least one star in the Trailblazer. Three stars would be nice, but only one is necessary to spawn the chest. The chest can be found to the north of the Trailblazer gate.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly Challenges

Monthly Rivals (Tierra Prospera Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.) Forza EV (Airfield Cross Country Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

20 points are needed for the 1990 Porsche 911. 40 points will yield the Vaux Carlton.

This challenge will end on August 18.