Forza Horizon 5 Series 12 Winter playlist – How to solve Super Street Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

There are just two more weeks left in Series 12 for Forza Horizon 5, meaning that there’s not much time left to accumulate points and acquire the two cumulative car rewards. Winter has arrived in Mexico, and that means new rewards and challenges. So, what exactly is on tap for this week? Let’s take a look at it all, including how to solve this week’s Treasure Hunt.

All Forza Horizon 5 Series 12 Winter playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX

Earn a total of 12 stars from Eclipse GSX

Earn five Air Skills in Eclipse GSX

Win a Road Race in Eclipse GSX

Complete all four and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Visit the Horizon Street Scene Festival Outpost

Win a Street Race in a 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

Spend 75,000 credits (CR) on upgrades

Win a Drag Race

Win the Tunnel Run Street Race in any ‘S1’ Class car

Complete Round 3 of a Speed-themed Horizon Arcade

Win a head-to-head in the Eliminator

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Street Safari” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Mosler MT900S)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Mosler MT900S) Complete Seasonal Playground Games challenge (rewards are M-B Unimog and 3 pts.)

(rewards are M-B Unimog and 3 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Danger Sign challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete four Seasonal Championships (rewards are Audi TT RS, Eclipse GSX, 2014 HSV Maloo, Megane R26.R, and 5 pts. each (20 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “Open the hatch and turn up the heat to top the podium of these super streets” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.)

– “Open the hatch and turn up the heat to top the podium of these super streets” (rewards are 100 #Forzathon points and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2008 Renault Megane R26.R at the Horizon Street Scene Outpost Outpost (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts)

– Photograph the 2008 Renault Megane R26.R at the Horizon Street Scene Outpost Outpost (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts) Horizon Open – Perform five Ultimate Drift Skills in Horizon Open Drifting (rewards are “It’s Morbin’ Time” Forza Link and 2 pts.)

To complete this Treasure Hunt, you will need to use a car that is categorized as a Super Hot Hatch, not just Hot Hatch. Then, win a traditional Street Scene race to unlock the Treasure Chest on the map.

Monthly Challenges

Monthly Rivals (Bola Ocho Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.) Forza EV (Emerald Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts.)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Drift Zone – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are 2014 VW Golf R and 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Lynk & Co 03+. 40 points will yield the Donkervoort GTO.

These challenges will end on October 6.