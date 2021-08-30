Genshin Impact 2.1 Lunar Realm event: How to get fishing rod

miHoYo will introduce the much-awaited fishing system in the Genshin Impact 2.1 update in which players can use the fishing rod and bait to catch different species of fish. Players will first have to unlock the fishing system by unlocking the Serenitea Pot System and completing the “Exploding Population” quest.

After that, you will have to get a fishing rod from the Lunar Realm event that will be starting on September 10 (10:00:00) and will go on till September 20 (03:59:59). Here is how you can get yourself a fishing rod from this event.

How to get fishing rod in Genshin Impact 2.1

Image via miHoYo

Since you can unlock the fishing rod from the Lunar Realm event, you will first have to reach Adventure Rank 30 or above. In addition to this, you will have to complete the Archon Quest “Ritou Escape Plan,” unlock the Serenitea Pot System and complete the “Exploding Population” quest given by Mondstadt’s Nantuck to be eligible for the event.

Players have to complete seven fishing missions and special fishing training in Lunar Realm in order to get the fishing rod. For the first seven days, one quest or special training will unlock each day, taking place at different times and locations. In order to complete the training, players will have to choose a suitable fishing rod and bait to complete various objectives.

Players can catch a maximum of 50 fish per day in the training pool per day, and if the bait used to catch event-exclusive fish is used up, players can get it by talking to Kujirai Momiji. After completing the training, players will obtain fishing rod “Moonstringer,” Primogems, Mysterious Fish Furnishing, Hero’s Wit, Sanctifying Unction, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora.