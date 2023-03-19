Genshin Impact Version 3.5: How to clear Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss – tips and tricks

The ultimate challenge of Genshin Impact Version 3.5 is here. Each update brings a new change to the Spiral Abyss, featuring new enemies and challenges. This Spiral Abyss requires a mix of heavy single-target and AoE damage, so be sure to bring various characters to meet the DPS checks required on this floor. Some of these enemies are beefy, so you’ll need well-built characters if you wish to perfect this rotation.

How to clear Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact

Each Spiral Abyss update grants a unique buff to help you out in your battles. This update is the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon: Thorn-Twisted Moon. This buff has the following effect:

“After a character’s HP depletes, all party members will gain a stack of Implacable: DMG dealt will be increased by 8% for 8s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3s. Max 4 stacks. Each stack’s duration is counted independently.”

Most of the time, each Spiral Abyss floor features a Leyline Disorder that potentially buffs your team. However, like most Floor 12s, you do not receive an additional buff. This means the only buff you’ll receive for Floor 12 is through the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon.

Which characters to consider to clear Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss?

This is a highly difficult Floor 12 and one of the most frustrating Spiral Abyss rotations to date. This is mainly thanks to some high HP opponents and Abyss Heralds that can wreck your progress if you don’t craft the best teams. The Setekh Wenut, in particular, is a high HP boss with large invulnerability frames. Use these teams to increase your chances of success:

Alhaitham / Xingqiu / Yelan / Kuki Shinobu is one of the strongest Hyperbloom teams with an impressive amount of single-target and AoE damage. Kuki Shinobu and Xingqiu will provide high survivability due to the interruption resistance from Xingqiu and healing from Kuki Shinobu. The high damage from Alhaitham, Xingqiu, and Yelan will also mow through the heavy HP present in this floor.

Floor 12: Chamber 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the first half, you’ll have to fight two waves of enemies. The first wave consists of an Eremite Scorching Loremaster and two Eremite Daythunders. These enemies will go down quickly to strong AoE damage. Additionally, the Eremite Scorching Loremaster spawns a mob. If you defeat that mob, the Eremite Scorching Loremaster will take heavy damage and become stunned.

After this wave, an Abyss Herald: Frost Fall will spawn. Once you lower this enemy to about 15% HP, it will become invulnerable to all damage and spawn a Cryo shield. Destroy this Cryo shield with Pyro damage to defeat the enemy.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the second half, you will have to defeat two waves of enemies. Similar to the first half, you will have to defeat one Eremite Floral Ring dancer (who also spawns a mob) and two Eremite enemies. Employ the same strategy as the last fight for this part of the chamber.

After this wave, you’ll fight two Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents. Unlike the Frost Fall, these enemies will spawn a Hydro shield. These shields will deplete quickly with Cryo damage or Dendro damage as the bloom cores will deal heavy damage to them.

Floor 12: Chamber 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first half of Chamber 2 sees the return of the infamous Maguu Kenki. This enemy will have a 10-second cooldown period at the start, where it will take no damage, but you can use skills such as Bennett E to gain some energy particles while waiting. After the wind-up, deal about 25% of it’s HP, and it will go invulnerable and dish out a heavy attack. These are the main thresholds you should worry about while fighting this boss.

Follow this guide here to learn more about some of the Maguu Kenki’s other attack patterns.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the second half, you will have to defeat two waves of Black Serpent Knights and Shadowy Husks, split into groups of three enemies. The main concern is during the second wave, where the Black Serpent Knight: Rockbreaker Ax will spawn rock waves that travel beneath your feet and deal heavy damage. The boss can also spawn a huge shield and protect other allies, but you can run behind it and continue to deal damage.

Floor 12: Chamber 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the first half, you will have to face two waves of enemies. The first wave consists of one Ruin Guard. After defeating the Ruin Guard, two Frostarm Lawachurl’s will spawn at opposite ends. There should be one nearby the Ruin Guard. Head to that one, and the other Lawachurl will charge at you, grouping the enemies together. From here, deplete it’s Cryo shields with Pyro attacks to deal more damage.

To get 3-stars, you want to defeat these enemies as quickly as possible. Try to clear this chamber in 45 seconds or less.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second half features one of the most frustrating Spiral Abyss enemies to date, the Setekh Wenut. This world boss is infamous for having high periods of invulnerability, as it burrows underground, leaving it protected from all damage. Additionally, when it does resurface to attack, it doesn’t resurface for long. Even worse, this version of the Setekh Wenut has increased resistances to all elements, 55% to all elements except Anemo, where it has a 95% resistance.

To defeat Setekh Wenut and get 3-stars, you’ll have to master its attack patterns. At the start of the fight, it will either do one of two attack patterns. From here, you’ll get three opportunities to attack it before it starts a phase where it spawns numerous Anemo particles. Destroy the Anemo particles to disable the boss, and use this brief window to deal as much damage as you can.