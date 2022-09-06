Genshin Impact Version 3.0: How to clear Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss – tips and tricks

Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss is where the true challenge of the game begins. Every update of Genshin Impact sees a change in the Spiral Abyss, Genshin Impact’s most difficult endgame content. Each floor of the Spiral Abyss pits you against waves of enemies against the clock. Defeat these enemies as quick as you can to earn the most rewards possible.

Each Spiral Abyss update grants a unique buff to help you out in your battles. This update is the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon: Efflorescent Moon. This buff has the following effect:

“After characters deal DMG to opponents with a Dendro Core (including Burgeon and Hyperbloom), their ATK will be increased by 15% for 8 seconds. This effect can stack up to 4 times and be triggered once every 0.1s.”

Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss has an additional Leyline Disorder that buffs your teams. The Leyline Disorder for Floor 11 boosts all Dendro DMG by 75%.

Characters to consider

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Leyline Disorder combined with the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon once again benefits your Dendro characters. You might not have enough Dendro characters to fully take advantage of these buffs, but should you have units like Tighnari or Collei, you should take the chance to experiment with the brand-new element. Don’t worry, though. If you do not have any strong Dendro units yet, this Spiral Abyss floor is still perfectly clearable with other units.

Tighnari, Collei, Dendro Traveler: These three units are the only Dendro units in the game so far. Tighnari is best paired with characters like Fischl or Yae Miko , while you might want to pair Dendro Traveler or Collei with units to trigger Bloom like Kokomi, Xingqiu, or Yelan . Just like the last floor, Keqing is a strong hyper-carry in combination with Dendro units. Pair her with the Dendro Traveler for the best results.

These three units are the only Dendro units in the game so far. Tighnari is best paired with characters like , while you might want to pair or with units to trigger Bloom like or . A Freeze team consisting of Ganyu, Ayaka, Mona, and Venti , or any other Hydro/Cryo units you have will work great in the first half. With Hydro Mimics able to be permanently frozen and tons of enemies that are susceptible to crowd-control, this is a great opportunity to use a Freeze team.

consisting of , or any other Hydro/Cryo units you have will work great in the first half. With Hydro Mimics able to be permanently frozen and tons of enemies that are susceptible to crowd-control, this is a great opportunity to use a Freeze team. The second half of this floor requires some strong single-target DMG. Units like Hu Tao or Yoimiya will work great.

Floor 11: Chamber 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first chamber of Floor 11 is not a time trial, but instead, a defense trial where you have to defend a monolith in the middle of the stage from taking a lot of damage. These are a departure from typical Spiral Abyss challenges and can be played differently.

In the first half, you will have to defeat waves of Eremites as they descend on the monolith. This floor is a breeze if you have a crowd-control character, like Sucrose, Kazuha, or Venti. If you do not have these characters, the Eremites will naturally gravitate toward the monolith. You can sack some damage on the monolith and deal with the enemies by dealing area-of-effect damage. Be sure to bring characters that deal tons of group damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the second half, you will have to defeat two waves of enemies. The first wave will feature a Wooden Shieldwall Mitachurl, Blazing Axe Mitachurl, and Crackling Axe Mitachurl. These Mitachurls will charge at the monolith at the start of the fight. Defeat these enemies as quickly as possible so they do not deal too much damage to the monolith. Bring Pyro units if you are having trouble with the Shieldwall Mitachurl.

After this wave, you will fight a Thunderhelm Lawachurl. Zhongli can help stall this fight with his Elemental Burst, but otherwise, try and gain aggro on these enemies so they target you and not the monolith. At the end of these fights, be sure to charge up your Elemental Bursts whenever possible.

Floor 11: Chamber 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the first half, you will have to fight three waves of various Hydro Mimics. This is where a Freeze team will greatly come in handy. These monsters deal tons of damage and are fairly mobile, so freezing them in their place will make this fight much easier. If you do not have a strong Freeze team, Electro units like Keqing and Fischl will still deal a ton of damage (but be sure to bring a healer.)

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the second half, you will have to defeat two Geovishaps. One is Pyro and another is Electro. Tighnari’s strong single-target DMG helps you quickly dispatch both Geovishaps.

Floor 11: Chamber 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the first half, you will have to defeat two waves of enemies. The first wave will feature a Fatui Pyro Agent paired with Eremites. Use crowd control to assure the Fatui Pyro Agent does not use his Elemental Burst and go invisible. Keep these enemies grouped up and deal AoE damage. The second wave will feature a Fatui Skirmisher: Pyroslinger Bracer and Eremites. The Fatui Skirmisher will have a strong Pyro shield if you do not defeat it fast enough. If you cannot defeat it before the shield spawns, be sure to have a Hydro unit on hand. (Xingqiu is a great option.)

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second half is a basic fight against an Electro Regisvine. Follow this guide to learn the attack patterns of this world boss. The shields on this boss will easily go down with Dendro and Pyro DMG, so we opted to bring Tighnari, Xiangling, and Bennett.