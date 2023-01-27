Genshin Impact – how to complete the Paper Theater game in The Exquisite Night Chimes event

Genshin Impact’s The Exquisite Night Chimes event celebrates the game’s third Lantern Rite festival in Liyue. There are several fun mini-games to play during the event that will reward players with Primogems, Mora, and other prizes. One such side-event, Paper Theater, sees the Traveler moving around bits of a pupper theater in order to get the character from the start to the goal. Here’s how to complete each stage.

How to play Paper Theater in Genshin Impact

To play Paper Theater you must first complete quest A Thousand Miles for an Enigmatic Tune to unlock the event challenges. Head to Liyue Harbor and approach the theater on the northern dock to play through the very short quest A Few Words in the Foreground and unlock the game.

The gameplay is pretty straightforward in Paper Theater. Once you commence each level, the hero Huanguang’s puppet will automatically start walking forward, and your objective is to get him to each stage’s goal unscathed. Each stage is composed of three or six movable panels, which you can swap at will to change Huangang’s route. Some panels are locked in place, and later on you’ll need to find keys to unlock doors or even locked panels. Get Huangang to his goal unharmed to complete the stage — it doesn’t matter how long you take, so take advantage of the fact that time freezes when you select a panel to plan your route.

How to beat Paper Theater in Genshin Impact

Homecoming – Scene I

A nice and easy puzzle to start you off. There are numerous ways to solve this one, but the quickest is to simply swap the bottom-left and bottom-center panels as soon as the level begins.

Homecoming – Scene II

The second puzzle introduces the spike trap, which will kill Huangang if he touches it. To get around it and reach your destination, swap the bottom-left and bottom-right panels, then the bottom-left and bottom-center panels. Huangang will hit the wall and turn around, walking straight for the door.

Homecoming – Scene III

This level introduces locked panels, which you can’t move. The problem is easily solved, though — simply swap the bottom-center and bottom-right panels, then swap them back as soon as Huanguang moves into the panel with the jar.

Across Mountains – Scene I

The next phase of Paper Theater introduces gaps through which Huanguang can fall. He can fall from the top level to the bottom unharmed, but dropping off the bottom of the theater will result in failure. There are a couple of locked panels too, but the solution is easier than it at first seems.

Wait for Huanguang to walk into panel 5, then swap panels 4 and 1 around. Once Huanguang re-enters panel 1, swap it with panel 3 to let him fall gently down to the treasure chest.

Across Mountains – Scene II

As soon as the level begins, swap panels 1 and 3. Once Huanguang walks into panel 2 and turns around, swap 1 and 3 back. As soon as Huanguang enters panel 3, swap it once again with Panel 1 to let him fall through the gap and access the treasure chest.

Across Mountains – Scene III

Swap panel 4 and panel 3 to send Huanguang walking left along the top level. Once he enters panel 1, quickly swap it into the top-right corner again to let Huanguang fall through the hole near the chest. However, he’s going the wrong way, so swap around panels 4 and 5 to let him bump into the rock, turn around, and get his treasure.

Over Peaks – Scene I

Over Peaks introduces wind currents, which will lift Huanguang into the air and let him cross gaps. The quickest way to beat this first level is to start by swapping panels 4 and 6 around, then swapping panels 1 and 5. When Huanguang hits the wall, turns around, steps back into the panel with the wind current, quickly swap it with panel 6 to send him flying up through the gap and towards his chest.

Over Peaks – Scene II

This scene introduces switches, the bane of many a Paper Theater player. Stepping on a switch will open or close a gap on the stage. First off, switch panels 3 and 5 so that Huanguang steps on the switch. As soon as he’s on the switch, swap the panels back, but make sure to quickly switch out panel 6 for panel 4 so that he doesn’t land on a trap. Once our hero hits the wall and turns around, wait until he’s entered panel 5 (with the wind current) before swapping it for panel 4. The wind current will not only send Huanguang to the upper level, but keep him up there when he turns around again.

Over Peaks – Scene III

Things are definitely getting trickier in this final puzzle of the phase. Wait for Huanguang to enter panel 5 with the wind current, then switch it with panel 6. Let the wind carry you up to panel 3, then swap 5 and 6 back. Huanguang will hit the wall and then drop back down, hitting the switch as he walks left. Swap panels 4 and 5 around and as soon as Huanguang gets to the bottom-left corner (which now has the wind current), swap panels 1 and 5 around so he can’t get to the upper level. Once he comes down, hits the wall, and turns around, swap panels 4 and 5 around so the wind current carries him up to the chest.

Adeptus Ex – Scene I

The final phase of Paper Theater introduces keys, which can unlock doors or some locked panels. Let Huanguang walk all the way across the top level to panel 3, then swap panels 2 and 4 around. As soon as he enters the panel with the gap, swap it with panel 3 so he falls down and grabs the key. Quickly, before he leaves panel 6, swap panel 2 (with the door) and panel 5 to finish up the puzzle.

Adeptus Ex – Scene II

The final two Paper Theater puzzles are pretty challenging and time-consuming, so don’t forget that you can effectively pause the game by selecting a panel if you need to take a second to think.

First, switch panels 5 and 6 around so the key is in the middle at the bottom. You won’t get it for a little bit, but keep it there for safe keeping. Let Huanguang walk all the way across the top level — he’ll hit the switch on the way which will let him cross the gap. Once he reached panel 3, swap panels 2 and 6 around so that the panel with the gap is now at the top in the center. As soon as Huanguang sets foot on the panel, but before he starts falling, swap panels 1 and 2 around, and then quickly swap panel 4 for panel 6, so that he lands in the panel with the switch and walks over it again. As soon as he hits the wall and turns around, swap panels 2 and 4 — since Huanguang never takes his feet off the switch, the gap will remain open and you can drop down to the key. As soon as you’re on panel 5, swap it with panel 2 so that Huanguang can simply walk over to the door.

Adeptus Ex – Scene III

The final Paper Theater puzzle is a doozy, but you’ll be done with it in no time. Let Huanguang walk over the switch and into panel 5, then swap panel 5 with panel 1. Next, swap panels 4 and 5 so that he falls down the gap in panel 2 and hits the switch again. When he moves onto panel 6, swap panels 4 and 5 around so he’ll head towards to the newly-opened gap when he hits the vase and turns around. As soon as he crosses over into panel 5, swap it with panel 1 and quickly swap panels 4 and 6 so that Huanguang falls through the gap, grabs the key — which unlocks panel 2 — and ends up on the left side of the vase.

From here, an easy way to get to the end is to swap panels 4 and 6 again while Huanguang is walking left so he can walk into panel 5, then swap that one with either panel 1 or 4 to give him a wall to bump into and turn around. Once he’s walking right again, swap into panel 2’s spot to allow him to reach panel 3, and the end of the level. Make sure to grab all your rewards for this part of the The Exquisite Night Chimes event — you’ve earned them.