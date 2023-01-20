Genshin Impact: The Exquisite Night Chimes event guide – dates, challenges, and rewards

Lantern Rite returns to the world of Genshin Impact in the The Exquisite Night Chimes event, dazzling the denizens of Liyue Harbor with beautiful paper lanterns and sending everyone into a festive flurry. There’s plenty of fun to be had and rewards to be claimed in this time-limited event in Genshin Impact — here’s the lowdown on what you can expect.

Genshin Impact: The Exquisite Night Chimes event dates

The Exquisite Night Chimes event is time limited, running from January 19 to February 6. Over the course of the event period, different “phases” of the event challenges will unlock, allowing players to access new levels and new rewards:

Phase 1 is available from the beginning of the event

Phase 2 unlocks on January 21

Phase 3 unlocks on January 23

Phase 4 unlocks on January 25

How to unlock the Genshin Impact: The Exquisite Night Chimes event

Players will no doubt be eager to experience the delights of Lantern Rite once again, but there is a small amount of legwork to put in before the fun really starts. First off, there are a handful of requirements before you can get through the door:

Must be at least Adventure Rank 28

Must have completed the Liyue Archon quest “A New Star Approaches”

It’s also recommended to have completed the Archon quest “The Crane Returns on the Wind” and Yelan’s Story Quest “Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter: Act l,” although you can still start the event without having done those if you use the Quick Start option on the Event Page.

Once you’ve hit all the prerequisites, you’ll have to complete the quest “A Thousand Miles for an Enigmatic Tune” which will introduce the event and see the Traveler reuniting with some friends from Liyue. With all that done, you’ll finally have access to the event’s challenges — and rewards.

Genshin Impact: The Exquisite Night Chimes challenges

After completing “A Thousand Miles for an Enigmatic Tune,” players will have access to four short quests which will unlock the four event challenges. Each one has its own gameplay style and offers rewards in the form of Primogems, More, materials, and Festive Fever.

Radiant Sparks – Use your glider and explosive Firework Fruits to soar through the sky, picking up Challenge Coins and reaching the end as quickly as possible. Rewards include Primogems, Festive Fever, Mora, Hero’s Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and character ascension materials.

Use your glider and explosive Firework Fruits to soar through the sky, picking up Challenge Coins and reaching the end as quickly as possible. Paper Theater – Help the hero Huanguang get to the end of each level by swapping around pieces of the stage in this puzzle-based mini-game. Rewards include Primogems, Festive Fever, Mora, and Talent level-up materials.

– Help the hero Huanguang get to the end of each level by swapping around pieces of the stage in this puzzle-based mini-game. Vigilance at Sea – Pilot the Waverider around one of three stages to collect Challenge Coins and amass points. Rewards are paid out at certain point thresholds, but the scoring is cumulative, so you needn’t get thousands of points all in one go. Rewards include Primogems, Festive Fever, Mora, and character ascension materials.

– Pilot the Waverider around one of three stages to collect Challenge Coins and amass points. Rewards are paid out at certain point thresholds, but the scoring is cumulative, so you needn’t get thousands of points all in one go. Behind the Scenes – Fly from area to area clearing out groups of enemies to protect the region around Liyue Harbor. Rewards include Primogems, Festive Fever, Mora, and Talent level-up materials. Chests at each battle site will also award players with Mora, Hero’s Wit, and Mystic Enhancement Ore.

– Fly from area to area clearing out groups of enemies to protect the region around Liyue Harbor.

Genshin Impact: The Exquisite Night Chimes rewards

As well as the rewards available from each individual event, the accumulated Festive Fever can be cashed in for special event-specific rewards too:

200 Festive Fever – 30 Primogems, Between the Exquisite Throws of Her Enigmatic Dice (firework), Rainforest-Born Fungi (firework)

– 30 Primogems, Between the Exquisite Throws of Her Enigmatic Dice (firework), Rainforest-Born Fungi (firework) 400 Festive Fever – 30 Primogems, Cliffbreaker’s Banner Flutters in Drum Rolls (firework), Obliging Little Yuegui (firework)

– 30 Primogems, Cliffbreaker’s Banner Flutters in Drum Rolls (firework), Obliging Little Yuegui (firework) 600 Festive Fever – 30 Primogems, Inuzaka General’s Friendly Helper (firework), That Fairly Effectual “Advice” Against Wine (firework)

– 30 Primogems, Inuzaka General’s Friendly Helper (firework), That Fairly Effectual “Advice” Against Wine (firework) 800 Festive Fever – 30 Primogems, Propitious Screen: Instruments in the Distance (furnishing blueprint), Propitious Screen: Genuine Words Travel Far (furnishing blueprint)

– 30 Primogems, Propitious Screen: Instruments in the Distance (furnishing blueprint), Propitious Screen: Genuine Words Travel Far (furnishing blueprint) 1000 Festive Fever – 30 Primogems, Crown of Insight, Between Moonlit Hills (furnishing), A Guest of Noble Character (furnishing)

As well as all that, attaining 800 Festive Fever will give you access to the “Fortuitous Invitation” part of the event, in which you can invite one of nine Liyue-based 4-star characters to join your party, including new addition Yaoyao. You only get one choice, so make it count. Here’s the full list of characters on offer: