Genshin Impact – A Thousand Miles for an Enigmatic Tune quest guide

A Thousand Miles for an Enigmatic Tune is a quest in Genshin Impact that unlocks the “The Exquisite Night Chimes” event. In it, the Traveler and Paimon return to Liyue for the annual Lantern Rite, meeting with friends old and new along the way.

How to unlock the quest

Unlocking the quest is pretty straightforward if you’ve been playing Genshin Impact for a little while, but it does require a little legwork otherwise. You need to be at least Adventure Rank 28, and you’ll need to have completed the Liyue Archon quest “A New Star Approaches.” For additional helpful context for some of the dialogue in the event, it’s recommended that you also complete the Archon quest “The Crane Returns on the Wind” and Yelan’s Story Quest “Umbrabilis Orchis Chapter: Act l.” However, if you haven’t completed these latter two quests, you can start the event by selecting “Quick Start” in the Event Menu.

How to complete A Thousand Miles for an Enigmatic Tune

Take a walk around Liyue Harbor

The first direction will send you back to Liyue Harbor to see how your friends are doing with this year’s Lantern Rite just round the corner. Upon arriving in town, the Traveler and Paimon will spot Zhongli at a nearby teahouse, on a break from making preparations for the Rite on behalf of Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. After catching up, he’ll request that you go grab a few Nascent Bamboo Shoots for him.

Obtain 3 Nascent Bamboo Shoots

It’s easy enough to gather the Bamboo Shoots for Zhongli. The spot he sends you to is near Qingce Village, right by a Teleport Waypoint. Simply grab three shoots and you can progress the quest.

Go to the one calling for help

After gathering the bamboo shoots, you’ll suddenly hear a cry for help from nearby — it seems someone has fallen in the lake. Head to the source of the commotion and you’ll meet not just the unlucky soul who fell in — a musician from Fontaine named Dvorak — but brand new character Yaoyao as well. They’ll both give you a bit of exposition, and then Yaoyao will suggest heading back to Liyue Harbor to meet with Ganyu.

Show Dvorak around Liyue Harbor

Liyue Harbor is all dolled up for Lantern Rite, and Dvorak understandably wants to take a look around before heading to Yujing Terrace to find Ganyu. Along the way, you’ll run into Xinyan who, being a musician herself, already knows Dvorak. She suggests that, alongside making enquiries into his own personal quest, he should speak to Ningguang and Keqing about putting on a Lantern Rite music festival. Once the pleasantries are out of the way, head over towards Yujing Terrace.

Head near Yujing Terrace to look for Ganyu

On your way to Yujing Terrace, you’ll run into Madame Ping, the kindly old lady you set you up with your own Serenitea Pot. After catching up with her, continue on to find Ganyu laying down the law in the terrace. As industrious as ever, Ganyu immediately sets to with making the music festival happen, while you and Yaoyao wait on the sidelines. Once they have a contract draft written up, you’ll need to wait 2 hours — it’s hardly worth going elsewhere, so just stay put and use the Clock Menu to pass the time. Ganyu will return with Keqing and the news that the music festival can definitely happen. In the meantime, she intends to look into Dvorak’s other quest herself.

Go to the performance venue

After parting ways with Ganyu, you’ll be directed to head to the performance venue with Keqing. On arrival, though, you’ll run into Baiwen, one of Ningguang’s secretaries. In her gathering of intel outside of the city, she came across reports of a strange melody of some sort coming from the coast, and asks you to go check it out.

Go to the place Baiwen mentioned and look for clues

Head to the place Baiwen directs you to — it’s not far from Luhua Pool — and approach the cliff edge. Shortly you’ll be joined by Yelan, who’s also on the trail of the mysterious music. After teaming up, you’ll need to jump down to the building below you to look for clues. You’ll need to investigate the door, the side window, and the pile of crates outside to progress.

Follow Yelan and defeat the Treasure Hoarders

The house doesn’t have much in the way of evidence, but Yelan has a theory on who might be behind the crime. She’ll lead you a little way away and point out a Treasure Hoarder camp. Once you burst in, you’ll have to take care of the Treasure Hoarder Fujing using only Yelan, a Hydro bow-user. Thankfully, she’ll already be appropriately levelled and geared up in accordance with your World Level, so you should be able to make short work of the Treasure Hoarder even if you’ve never played her before.

Once you’re done, head back to Liyue Harbor to meet with Baiwen and Ningguang and to receive your rewards: 20 Primogems, 30000 Mora, 3 Hero’s Wit, and 6 Mystic Enhancement Ore.