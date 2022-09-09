Genshin Impact: “Into the Woods” Quest Guide

In Genshin Impact, Into the Woods is the third quest in the Aranyaka Part I: Woodland Encounter world quest series. It begins automatically as soon as you complete The Children of Vimara Village quest, which takes place in and around Vimara, a village in the Ardravi Valley region of Sumeru.

Related: Where to get Inactivated Fungal Nucleus in Genshin Impact

How to complete Into the Woods

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the end of The Children of Vimara Village, tell Rana, “Let’s Go.” to complete that quest and start Into the Woods. Next, follow the map markers to two more Withering Zones that need to be cleaned up. Clean them up exactly as you did in The Children of Vimara Village: summon Dendograna using the Auspicious Branches then, while still surrounded by at least one Dendograna, use an aimed or charged attack against each Withering Branch. This time when you destroy the three Withering Branches, a couple of extra monsters will appear, but nothing too tough. As before, interact with the Tumors of the Withering to destroy them and finish cleaning up the Zone.

How to defeat Spinocrocodiles

Screenshot by Gamepur

After cleaning up the second Withering Zone, follow the map marker to the area where the Spinocrocodiles are active. There, help Rana defeat “a certain number” of Spinocrocodiles. “A certain number” just means all of them, and there are two waves of them to contend with. They have no particularly strong or weak resistances, but Cryo will be particularly useful here, as the Spinocrocodiles are wet, and can therefore be frozen solid.

Where to find firewood during Into the Woods

After clearing the area of Spinocrocodiles, follow the map marker to the camp. When you get there, your next task will be to collect three units of firewood, and while the game tells you where to do this, it doesn’t tell you how. Like many quest objectives in Genshin Impact, the firewood is represented by a bright glow with an arrow above it.

Into the Woods firewood locations:

At the eastern end of the long island in the middle of the river.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Under the sunsettia tree on the south bank of the river.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In among some undergrowth on the south bank, a short distance west of the sunsettia tree.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Talk to Rana again, use a Pyro character to light the campfire then, after a long chat with Rana, you’ll take a nap and the Into the Woods quest will complete.