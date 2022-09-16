Genshin Impact – Memory of Stone quest guide

In Genshin Impact, Memory of Stone is one of the quests in the Varuna Gatha World Quest series. Completing the first quest in the series, also named Varuna Gatha, unlocks the next three quests simultaneously, and you can complete them in any order. You must complete all three to unlock the final quest in the series, A Prayer for Rain on the Fecund Land.

How to move forward without being noticed

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the marker to the road southeast of Yasna Monument, and find Aranakula hiding in the grass on the west side of the road, behind the hollow tree trunk. You don’t have to be worried about being noticed on the way to the next marker, but you have to reach the one after that without being spotted by any monsters. If you get spotted, you’ll have to go back to the previous marker and try again. So, wait for the mushroom on the right to turn around and head away before you move to the next marker. The next mushroom is patrolling back and forth across the path, so again, wait for it to be heading to the right, before you pass by on the left and reach the next marker between the two log bridges. The next mushroom is patrolling lengthways along the path, so keep your distance until it starts heading away from you, then move forward and hide behind the tree on the left before the mushroom turns around. There’s a second mushroom patrolling in circles around a bush, so wait for it to be heading away from you on the left of the bush, then move up behind it and pass the bush while the mushroom is on the other side of it.

How to find and heal the “branch” and “leaves”

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue up the path to the next marker at the Memory of Stone, then clear the bad seeds by interacting with the Memory of Stone twice. Find the “branch” inside a cave, the entrance of which is on the southwest edge of the quest area, so head southwest and glide down to the path. The “branch” is a stone monument, and you need to rotate its “leaves” to face it, just like you did in the Varuna Gatha quest, only this time the “leaves” are outside the cave. Fortunately, a Seelie appears at the cave entrance, and you can simply follow it to each of the three “leaves”. Rotate the first one once, the second one twice, and the third one once. Finally, talk to Aranakula back in the cave to complete the Memory of Stone quest.