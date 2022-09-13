Genshin Impact – Risen Moon Chapter quest guide

In Genshin Impact, Risen Moon Chapter is one of the first quests in the Agnihotra Sutra world quest series. The Agnihotra Sutra series is unlocked as soon as you complete The World of Aranara quest, but does not automatically start. You can start the Aginhorta Sutra quest series either by starting the Risen Moon Chapter quest, or the Starry Night Chapter quest.

How to start the Risen Moon Chapter quest

There are two ways to start the Risen Moon Chapter quest. One is to complete the Starry Night Chapter quest, which will automatically start the Risen Moon Chapter quest. The other is to find and talk to the Aranara on the north riverbank between Sumeru City and Chatrakam Cave. Either way, you need to go to the same location.

How to find the runes in the cave

After speaking to Aragaru, follow the marker into Chatakram Cave, then use the Kusava to unblock the passage. Unlike with the elemental monuments in the Starry Night Chapter quest, you don’t need to use a Dendro elemental attack after using the Kusava. Defeat the mushrooms and continue into the cave, following the markers until you encounter another gang of marauding fungi. Defeat them, then approach the runes on the rock wall above where you encountered them.

Continue up the steps, defeat some more monsters, then use the Kusava on the rocks to the right. This will reveal the first of the three runes you’re looking for.

Go past the vine bridge (for now) and defeat the mushrooms. Just beyond them is another set of rocks you can destroy with the Kusava, which will reveal the second set of runes.

Go across the vine bridge and use the Kusava on the rocks to the left of the tunnel opening. This will reveal another troop of killer mushrooms, and the third and final set of runes.

How to get the Barsam Flower

Talk to Aragura, before continuing into the narrow tunnel, defeating more monsters, looting their chest and their house, then using the Kusava to clear the rocks at the top of the tunnel. Follow the markers to the next cave, then glide down into it. Defeat some monsters at the bottom, then follow the markers into the cavern until you find the Barsam Flower.

Go down the steps and approach the Seelie on the left. Keep following the Seelie until you reach the second pool of water. Make sure you destroy the stone here, as it contains the first plant that you need to touch in order to break the Barsam Flower’s seal. Break open the stone at the end of the tunnel, then activate the monument inside to open the end of the tunnel, which leads back into the main chamber. Keep nudging the Seelie and it will take its place in front of the huge Dendro barrier.

Now, follow the other Seelie until it stops first at a small rock, which is empty, then at a larger rock, which has a plant encased in rock in it. Touch that plant to break the second part of the seal. The next stone is empty too, but the one after that contains an elemental monument, so use a Dendro attack on it to clear the path back into the main chamber, where the Seelie will remove the huge barrier.

Go into the cavern beyond the barrier, and follow a third Seelie. Defeat the Pyro monsters, then break the stone to reveal another elemental monument. Activate it using a Dendro attack to open the gate. Continue through, following the Seelie until you encounter a Ruin Guard with two sidekicks. This is a difficult battle, but we found that luring all three enemies to the water and freezing them made life much easier. Destroy the stone next to the reward chest to reveal the third and final part of the Barsam Flower seal, then touch it.

Continue following the Seelie, clearing the way by destroying another rock, and activating another monument. Continue beyond the Seelie’s destination and defeat the monster, then turn right to return to the main chamber. Climb the outcrop in the middle of the chamber to reach the Barsam Flower, flood the cave, and complete the Risen Moon Chapter quest.