Genshin Impact Version 3.0: How to clear Floor 10 of the Spiral Abyss – tips and tricks

Floors 9 and 10 of the Spiral Abyss are the easier floors of the Spiral Abyss, but can still bring you some trouble if you go into it unprepared. While seasoned players may have these floors in the bag, if you’re a little newer to the endgame content of Genshin Impact, look here for a headstart on how to beat the Spiral Abyss.

Each Spiral Abyss update grants a unique buff to help you out in your battles. This update is the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon: Efflorescent Moon. This buff has the following effect:

“After characters deal DMG to opponents with a Dendro Core (including Burgeon and Hyperbloom), their ATK will be increased by 15% for 8 seconds. This effect can stack up to 4 times and be triggered once every 0.1s.”

Floor 10 of the Spiral Abyss has an additional Leyline Disorder that buffs the effects of the Spread and Aggravate Reactions by 75%.

Characters to consider

The Leyline Disorder of these floors incentivizes you to bring another two different Dendro teams. The Aggravate and Spread reactions can only be triggered by pairing a Dendro unit with an Electro unit, while the general Blessing of the Abyssal Moon is best utilized with a Dendro + Hydro unit. If you do not have more than one Dendro unit at this time, you can still bring other teams that will assist you.

Tighnari: Tighnari is stronger on this floor, as the Leyline Disorder for this floor helps out Tighnari's best team, which consists of pairing Tighnari with a strong Electro applier like Fischl or Yae Miko. Aggravate and Spread are strong reactions, and Tighnari is a good unit that can take advantage of the buff on this floor.

Keqing: Keqing got a big buff with the addition of the Dendro element. Aggravate and Spread are strong reactions, and Keqing is a great on-field Electro DPS. As a result, take advantage of Keqing's newfound strength and try her out on this floor.

Dendro Traveler continues to be an essential Dendro unit for applying Bloom and other Dendro reactions. The main character is a highly recommended unit to invest in.

Floor 10: Chamber 1

The first half of Chamber 1 is very similar to the first half of Floor 9: Chamber 1. You will fight Fungi and Shrooms that appear in waves of three. Beat these shrooms casually, and be aware of a Winged Cryoshroom that you might want to consider bringing a ranged character for.

The second half of Chamber 1 consists of two Primordial Bathysmal Vishaps. If you are bringing Tighnari, it’s recommended you take him on this half as his single-target DMG is a little higher. These enemies are a little tankier, so if you don’t have Tighnari, bring strong single-target DMG like Yoimiya or Hu Tao.

Floor 10: Chamber 2

In the first half, you will fight against five opponents: two Kairagis and three Eremite Crossbows. The Eremites will group up naturally while you fight against the Kairagi. Remember, Kairagi will refill health if you do not defeat them at the same time, so bring teams with strong AoE damage.

In the second half, you will have to fight against a single Thunderhelm Lawachurl and Electro Abyss Mage. Dendro DMG will burst down the Electro shields fairly quickly. Start damaging the Thunderhelm Lawachurl first, as the Electro Abyss Mage will teleport to you.

Floor 10: Chamber 3

In the first half, you will fight three Eremites and two Fatui Skirmishers. If you are lacking damage, be sure to target the Fatui Skirmisher – Hydrogunner Legionnaire first. This enemy can heal the other enemies, so it’s important to dispatch this enemy first. If you are having trouble defeating the Fatui Skirmishers, be sure to bring at least one Cryo unit and one Hydro unit to easily dispatch the shields.

In the second half, you will fight one Mirror Maiden and two Fatui Electro Cicin Mages. We recommend fighting the two Electro Cicin Mages first, as the flies they summon can distract from your team’s damage.