Genshin Impact Windblume’s Breath event guide – dates, challenges, and rewards

Genshin Impact’s 3.5 update is here, and one of the first events to come to patient players is Windblume’s Breath. This limited event sees the return of Mondstadt’s Windblume Festival and will give players the chance to earn exclusive rewards by participating. Here’s everything you need to know about Windblume’s Breath.

Genshin Impact Windblume’s Breath event dates

The Windblume’s Breath event will commence on March 3, running until March 20, giving players plenty of time to play the event’s new gameplay modes and reap the rewards. Those new modes will unfold in three stages, with the first available on March, the next on March 5, and the final one available from March 7. The event shop will be open for a further week after the close of the event to give players a bit of extra time to cash in their event currency, finally shuttering on March 27.

To play the event, you’ll need to be at least Adventure Rank 18, and will need to have completed the Archon quest “Song of the Dragon and Freedom,” the end of the Prologue chapter and the Mondstadt arc. To get the most out of the event, it’s recommended to have completed the Archon quest “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” and Albedo’s Story quest “Princeps Cretaceus Chapter: Act I” as well.

Genshin Impact Windblume’s Breath event challenges

Windblume’s Breath introduces three new gameplay modes, each of which will reward players with Floral Coupons and Festive Tickets to exchange for rewards.

Ballads of Breeze — This mode is essentially a sort of minor rhythm game. Players will need to follow along with a song and time their button presses in time with the beat. As an added bonus, players can also compose their own songs in Ballads of Breeze to share with friends.

Floral Pursuit — The Adventurer's Guild has invented a new game known as "Floral Chess," in which players collect Bloom Balloons to increase their score. The resemblance to actual chess seems tenuous at best, but this mode is the key to unlocking the event-exclusive weapon the Mailed Flower, so it's worth completing the challenges here for that alone.

Breezy Snapshots — Fassben the Adventurer is making a photobook, and helpful Travelers will need to take pictures with their Kamera in order to help him fill it.

Genshin Impact Windblume’s Breath event rewards

Each of the new gameplay modes will reward players with Floral Coupons and Festive Tickets, which can be exchanged in the event shop for their hard-earned rewards. These include the usual fare like Primogems, Mora, and Mystic Enhancement Ore, but there are also furnishings, talent and character ascension materials, and a rare and coveted Crown of Insight on offer as well. Of particular note is the event-exclusive Claymore the Mailed Flower, which appears to require fulfilling challenges in Floral Pursuit to unlock.