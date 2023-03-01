Should you pull for Dehya or Cyno in Genshin Impact 3.5?

Genshin Impact’s 3.5 update has finally arrived, bringing with it brand new banners which offer a mix of characters old and new that you can add to your lineup. The first round of Wishes in this update sees the return of the Sumeru general Cyno and the introduction of brand new playable character Dehya, the fiery Eremite.

There are also a handful of returning 4-star characters who will be available in each of the special banners — namely Barbara, Bennett, and Collei. All of these are decent support characters, but Bennett in particular is generally considered an excellent Pyro support addition to most teams. As such, even if you’re not crazy about Cyno or Dehya, it may be worth investing in the 3.5 banners just to pick up Bennett or to upgrade his Constellation. But Intertwined Fate is in limited supply, and you may only have the chance to aim for one of the 5-star characters before the next round of banners shows up — so who should it be?

Should you pull for Dehya in Genshin Impact 3.5?

Dehya is a new 5-star playable character added in the 3.5 update. As a Pyro Claymore-user, she had built up quite a reputation in-story as being something of a powerful individual, but unfortunately her inclusion in the Standard Banner has suggested that her actual in-game strength might be less potent, despite her 5-star rating.

Nevertheless, Dehya may find a spot on some players’ teams with the right investment. She’s pretty defense-focused, with the ability to take damage in place of the character on the field, so if you have yet to come across a decent Geo or shield-focused character, she can be handy in a pinch if you set her up with some defense-boosting Artifacts and the like. She can also self-heal, which will help her to tank those hits. Sadly, she’s nothing to right home about as a Pyro character, with her AOE Elemental Skill and unreliable Burst making it surprisingly tricky to set off Elemental Reactions, a cornerstone of most Travelers’ play-styles.

Should you pull for Cyno in Genshin Impact 3.5?

Cyno first appeared on the banners back in 3.1, and many of the same arguments in his favor still apply. He’s a solid Electro DPS character, and his abilities pair very well with Dendro characters if you’re looking to set off some powerful reactions like Hyperbloom and Aggravate. If you managed to pick up Alhaitham during the last update or Collei as a 4-star during this one, combining their powers with Cyno’s can set you up to deal some good damage. Even if you don’t have either of those, Dendro Traveler also plays very well with Cyno’s abilities.

The only real downside to Cyno is that it can take a little bit of time to get used to using him effectively. Dendro/Electro Elemental Reactions can be tricky to pull off if you’re not that familiar with them yet, and while Cyno’s Elemental Burst is powerful, it requires precise timing to make the most of it and will reset if you need to swap him off off the field for whatever reason.