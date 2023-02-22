How many Archon quests are there in Genshin Impact? List of all Archon quests

There are several different types of quests that players can embark on in Genshin Impact. Whether you feel like progressing the story, getting to know some of the characters a bit better, or just doing some good around the world of Teyvat, chances are there’s something for you in the game’s impressive roster of missions. Archon quests are some of the most important ones you’ll encounter in Genshin Impact — here’s everything you need to know about them and exactly how many there are.

What are Archon quests in Genshin Impact?

Archon quests are essentially main story quests in Genshin Impact. Progressing through these storylines will move the overarching story forwards as the Traveler moves across Teyvat in search of their sibling. The Archon questline is divided into chapters, which in turn are divided into acts, which are themselves comprised of several individual quests. Each chapter takes place in a different area of Teyvat, starting in Mondstadt and eventually moving to Liyue, Inazuma, Sumeru, and onwards.

Related: How to complete Aranaga’s Memory in Genshin Impact

From update 3.5, players will earn one Intertwined Fate for each Archon quest act they complete. Note that this does mean one per individual quest — you’ll get one per act, meaning that there are 22 Intertwined Fates to earn as of version 3.5.

How many Archon quests are there in Genshin Impact?

Currently, Genshin Impact’s Archon quests are divided into 5 chapters, including the Interlude chapter, which themselves comprise 22 acts. Here is the full list of Archon quests as of version 3.5 of Genshin Impact.

Prologue: The Outlander Who Caught the Wind (Mondstadt) Act I: The Outlander Who Caught the Wind (no requirements) Act II: For a Tomorrow Without Tears (Adventure Rank 10 required) Act III: Song of the Dragon and Freedom (Adventure Rank 18 required)

(Mondstadt) Chapter I: Farewell, Archaic Lord (Liyue) Act I: Of the Land Amidst Monoliths (Adventure Rank 23 required) Act II: Farewell, Archaic Lord (Adventure Rank 25 required) Act III: A New Star Approaches (Adventure Rank 28 required) Act IV – Prelude: Bough Keeper: Dainsleif (Adventure Rank 28 required) Act IV: We Will Be Reunited (Adventure Rank 28 and Lupus Minor Chapter: Act I – The Meaning of Lupical required)

(Liyue) Chapter II: Omnipresence Over Mortals (Inazuma) Prologue: Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves (Adventure Rank 30 required) Act I: The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia (Adventure Rank 30 required) Act II: Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow (Adventure Rank 30, Grus Nivis Chapter: Act I – The Whispers of the Crane and the White Rabbit, and Carassius Auratus Chapter: Act I – Dreamlike Timelessness required) Act III: Omnipresence over Mortals (Adventure Rank 30 required) Act IV: Requiem of Echoing Depths (Adventure Rank 30 required)

(Inazuma) Chapter III: Truth Amongst the Pages of Purana (Sumeru) Act I: Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark (Adventure Rank 35 required) Act II: The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings (Adventure Rank 35 required) Act III: Dreams, Emptiness, Deception (Adventure Rank 35 required) Act IV: King Deshret and the Three Magi (Adventure Rank 35 required) Act V: Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises (Adventure Rank 35 required) Act VI: Caribert

(Sumeru) Interlude Chapter Act I: The Crane Returns on the Wind (Adventure Rank 28 and Chapter I: Act III – A New Star Approaches required) Act II: Perilous Trail (Adventure Rank 40, Chapter I: Act III – A New Star Approaches, Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II – Transient Dreams, Taurus Iracundus Chapter: Act I – Rise Up, Golden Soul, Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend?, and A Teapot to Call Home: Part I required) Act III: Inversion of Genesis (Adventure Rank 40, Chapter III: Act V – Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises, and Acer Palmatum Chapter: Act I – A Strange and Friendless Road)



There are four more chapters to come in the future focusing on the other nations of Teyvat, but so far only their names and the associated nations have been revealed: