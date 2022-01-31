Genshin Impact: “Wondrous Shadows” Day 3 Event Quest Guide

Wondrous Shadows is an event in Genshin Impact as a part of the larger Fleeting Flight in Colors event. The event tasks you with creating objects from shadows. If you’re able to create a correct object, then you get some great rewards like Primogems.

If you haven’t solved the prior three riddles, check out this guide for answers on the first day, and this guide for the second day. As with the first day, you need to rotate the wooden apparatus to create shapes from shadows. Today’s set of puzzles is a little more complicated though, as you need to handle three segments instead of one.

First Riddle

The first riddle makes you create a deer with the shadows. First, rotate the first segment so it looks like this:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rotate the second segment so it looks like this:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rotate the full image and solve the riddle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second Riddle

You’ll have to create a Blooming Flower for the second riddle. The riddle is already nearly halfway completed. Rotate the first image like so:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rotate the second image like so:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Spin the full image around to create the Blooming Flower. Make minor adjustments if needed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Third Riddle

You’ll need to create a Crane for the final riddle of the event. Rotate the first image like so;

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rotate the second and third segments to create the body and legs:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then rotate the full image to solve the riddle.