Ghostwire: Tokyo PC requirements — minimum, recommended, and high RTX specs

Ghostwire: Tokyo has a touching story and surreal combat, and it’s out very soon — the release date is March 25 on PlayStation 5 and PC, in fact. If you’re looking to play it on PC, then you’ll need to know if your machine can run it. It supports both DLSS and AMD FSR, but you’ll need the right hardware to tap into those.

Fortunately, Bethesda has just provided spec lists for Ghostwire: Tokyo, so you can check in before purchasing it on PC. The basic minimum and recommended specs aren’t too taxing, but you’ll need more power if you want to get the ray-tracing experience. The high-end RTX settings demand cards as recent as Nvidia’s 3080 or AMD’s 6900. There are six different benchmarks provided, the same number of graphical settings provided in the PS5 version of the game. Have a look at the full breakdown below.

Minimum Specs (up to 1280p with low settings)

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 Version 1909 or higher

Processor: Core i7 4770K @ 3.5 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 12 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD RX 5500 XT (VRAM 6 GB+)

Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD recommended)

DirectX: Version 12

Recommended Specs (up to 1920p with high settings)

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 Version 1909 or higher

Processor: Core i7 6700 @ 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1080 or AMD RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6 GB+)

Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD recommended)

DirectX: Version 12

Highest Specs (up to 2160p with highest settings)

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 Version 1909 or higher

Processor: Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2080S / RTX 3070 or AMD RX 6800 XT (VRAM 8 GB+)

Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD recommended)

DirectX: Version 12

RT Minimum Specs (up to 1080p with low settings)

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 Version 1909 or higher

Processor: Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2060 (VRAM 6 GB+) or AMD RX 6700 XT (VRAM 8 GB+)

Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD recommended)

DirectX: Version 12

DLSS (Nvidia): Disabled / FSR 1.0 (AMD): Disabled

RT Recommended Specs (up to 1440p with high settings)

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 Version 1909 or higher

Processor: Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3070 (VRAM 6 GB+) or AMD RX 6800 XT (VRAM 12 GB+)

Storage: 20 GB available space (SSD recommended)

DirectX: Version 12

DLSS (Nvidia): Disabled / FSR 1.0 (AMD): Disabled

RT Highest Specs (up to 2140p with highest settings)