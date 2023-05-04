Hogwarts Legacy: Musical Map & Where to Find It

There are many mysterious items that you can find throughout Hogwarts Legacy, many of which lead to hidden secrets. As you progress, you will find various maps for treasures and some that even contain easter eggs. The Musical Map is needed to start the Solved by the Bell quest, and completing it will earn Herry Potter fans a nostalgic easter egg. This guide outlines how to get and use the Musical Map in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Musical Map Location Guide

As expected from any secret in an open world game, the Musical Map is well hidden. It’s in an area where players wouldn’t normally go unless they happen to be completing the Hippogriff Marks the Spot side quest. During this side quest, players are tasked with going to Henrietta’s Hideaway to find a treasure in the room with the hippogriff. Henrietta’s Hideaway is located in the southernmost area of the map with the closest Floo Flame fast travel points being Clagmar Castle and West Manor Cape.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As soon as players enter the hideaway, they’ll get a marker that will lead them to where the Musical Map can be found.

How to Complete Henrieta’s Hideaway

The first room of the hideaway is a puzzle where you need to place boxes with symbols on them on the correct plates and cast corresponding spells. There will already be an ice box on the ice plate in the room. To get the fire box, look to the left and ignite the bowl at the base of the statue. Use Wingardium Leviosa to move the fire box onto the correct plate and then use a fire spell and an ice spell to activate the boxes and open the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the door open, walk into the room with the large hippogriff statue. Go to the back left of the room and follow the staircase up to the room’s upper level. Once there, keep an eye out for a floor that looks slightly different. Use Arresto Momentum on the floor to prevent it from moving you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue along the path to the next large room with a lot of Ashwinder enemies. Defeat the enemies and go under the right side balcony in the room. A wall here will open, allowing players to access a smaller room. In that room is where the Musical Map resides.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to use the Musical Map in Hogwarts Legacy

Players will need to travel to Clagmar Castle to use the Musical Map. This area is to the east of Henrietta’s Hideaway. It’s possible to use a broom to reach this area easily if players have unlocked it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once in the area, players need to clear out the group of nearby enemies. With them out of the way, locate the bells in the castle. The bells need to be struck in the sequence shown on the map. Hit the bells in the order shown in the image below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If the bells are hit in the correct order, they will play the Harry Potter theme song. This will also complete the quest called Solved by the Bell. This easter egg doesn’t have any impact on a playthrough moving forward, but it’s a lovely little nod to fans of the books and movies.