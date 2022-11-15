There are a lot of strange ways that you can survive in the wastelands of Fallout 76. While some might choose to buff themselves with mutations, others might take the route of downing some liquid courage to give themselves a boost. Unfortunately, consuming alcohol too often in the game can lead to alcohol addiction which is something that you may want to avoid. This guide will show you how alcohol addiction works in Fallout 76.

The benefits and negatives of alcohol in Fallout 76

Addiction isn’t a new concept in the Fallout franchise. Previous titles in the series also included the addiction mechanic for those who overused alcohol or drugs. Alcohol in Fallout 76 has its benefits such as increasing your character’s strength, endurance, or even AP regeneration. It all depends on the type of alcohol you consume as to what bonus you end up getting. This is great for those who are using a strength build.

Each time you drink alcohol, you run the risk of becoming addicted. Every type of alcohol has between a 0% and 15% chance of making you become addicted. Addiction has two effects on your character; -1 Charisma and -1 Agility. The negatives to your S.P.E.C.I.A.L. stats apply to damage and skill checks using those stats. There are two ways to cure an addiction:

Addictol – This chem will cure all addictions that your character is afflicted with.

This chem will cure all addictions that your character is afflicted with. Radscorpion Egg Omelet – This meal will randomly cure one addiction affecting your character.

You can avoid alcohol addiction by equipping the Professional Drinker perk card. This will make it so your character cannot get addicted to alcohol.

If you happen to get contract alcohol addiction, you can actually use it to your advantage. The Junkie legendary effect increases the damage of the weapon it is applied to for each addiction that is affecting your character. This increases your damage by 10% for each addiction up to a total of five for a 50% damage bonus. Add the Party Girl/Boy perk card to increase the effects of alcohol and you can have a very powerful damage bonus.