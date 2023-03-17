How big is Diablo 4’s party size?

As you’re preparing to once again take on the demons from hell in Diablo 4, it may be beneficial to find some like-minded adventurers to watch your back. After all, the evil entities spawning have a sole intent to hunt and eliminate any adventurers such as yourself. So how many friends can you bring into Diablo 4 with you?

What’s Diablo 4 max party size? Answered

Players can join forces with up to three other adventurers in Diablo 4, making the maximum party size 4. Currently, enemy health and damage does not scale with the number of allies in a party, effectively making the campaign easier if you have more players in your party. The benefits don’t stop there, though: multiple characters have skills and spells that benefit all allies in the party, such as the Barbarian’s War Cry. War Cry can also buff non-allied players in your immediate vicinity while in the open world.

Eliminating enemies near other players offers an increase to experience gain, as well — 5% if slaying an enemy near another player, and 10% additional experience if that other player is within your party. The real meat and potatoes of party play, however, is in diving into the multiple dungeons that Diablo 4 has to offer. More players makes it easier to challenge some of the more horrifying bosses that have spawned from hell, found in the darkest corners of the world.

Finally, Diablo 4 also offers split-screen cooperative play, letting you and a friend share the couch and some loot while splitting open the heads of the demons of hell. However you opt to explore the grim world of Diablo 4, Blizzard is making it easy to do so with the help of a few friends. If not outright encouraging players to do so.