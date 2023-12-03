How do Match Quests Work in Fortnite?

Match Quests are a feature added to Fortnite with Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground. They replace Daily Quests and make for a more customizable experience that puts players in control of what they’ll be doing in each match for bonus experience.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 added many new features, including Match Quests. These switch up how players engage with the map in every match, giving them something new to do each time to ensure they’ve always got a reason to pay attention and push a little harder. They also remove some of the bloat that Fortnite had, doing away with useless and unnecessary quests that might have been boring.

What Are Match Quests in Fortnite?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fortnite’s Match Quests are quests players can pick at the start of the match and compete in that same match for bonus experience. These quests can’t be completed in other matches, so players must focus on ticking them off as quickly as possible.

Each Match Quest awards 5,000 Experience, helping players push their level higher and higher should they complete it. They don’t interfere with Weekly Quests, but they do replace Daily Quests, so players will have a fresh choice from three new Match Quests in every new match they play.

How to Complete Match Quests in Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete a Match Quest in Fortnite, players just need to accomplish the task it sets. Our first one was to visit two train stations on the Chapter 5 Season 1 map. We managed to do this before the end of the match, so the quest was marked as completed, and we were awarded the experience.

Match Quests are worth completing because they interlink with other wider quests in Fortnite’s seasons. For example, we completed a quest that tasked us with completing one Match Quest after we finished our first one. This awarded us 15,000 experience, making for a total of 20,000 experience upon completion of both quests.

These quests are often easy to complete without going out of the way, and we believe all players should try to pick one at the start of a match they’d complete organically anyway. We use train stations because we like to follow the train in Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground‘s map, hence why we chose our Match Quest.

The others we were presented with included damaging enemy players with a Frezy Auto Shotgun or restoring health at a campfire. These may be better for some other players who play it safer or look to get into combat as soon as possible.