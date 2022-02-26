How do summoning pools work in Elden Ring

As Elden Ring is just as brutal as any other FromSoftware-developed game, you may need the aid of other players along the way. This is possible through one of the several summoning pools, or effigies of martyrs, which ultimately work as main hubs for you to connect to the game’s co-op feature. Though, you cannot directly interact with the effegies, as one of four easily accessible items are required to take advantage of the summoning pool.

Using effigies to summon other players

These effigies with appear in the form of small gray statues that typically sit in front of portals leading to bosses as well as caves and Sites of Grace. By itself, you won’t be getting anything out of it, but activating an item known as Furlcalling Finger Remedy will display summon signs in front of a effigy. Once you interact with one of the signs, a player will then enter into your game and help empty enemies in the area ahead. You can obtain Furlcalling Finger Remedies by either buying them from merchants or crafting them with two Erdleaf Flowers — a material commonly found in bushes in the northern parts of Limgrave.

It should be said there are two types of summon signs: red and gold. When you activate a red summon sign, the incoming player will essentially be an enemy you can battle for potentially valuable loot. Meanwhile, gold summoning signs will always indicate players who are willing to aid you in battle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sending summon signs to help or duel players

Of course, you also have the opportunity to create summon signs in other players’ games. For cooperative play, this can be done by using either the Tarnished’s Furled Finger or the Small Golden Effigy. Both of these items are reusable and given to you after finding your first effigy. As for creating red summon signs to fight others, you will need the Duelist’s Furled Finger, an item found in Limgrave’s most northeastern point.

