How long does it take to complete Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

There is a lot to do in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Players will be taking on the role of a Monster Rider, someone who trains monsters and fights alongside them rather than simply goes around beating them up all the time. The main aim of a Rider is harmony with monsters, but when things go wrong, they are also capable fighters who can protect themselves.

The campaign should take most players about 40 hours or so, depending on a couple of factors. First, there is how difficult the player finds the Monster Hunter Stories 2 combat system to be. Mastery of the system will severely reduce the amount of time you spend in combat. How many fights you choose to get in will also impact the run time, but an average length of 38-42 hours seems like a safe bet for most people to complete the story.

There is also a lot of grinding to do if players wish. They can make and level up all manner of weapons and armor, get their hands on all the Monsties in the game and level them up, making an incredibly strong stable. There really is a lot to do in this game if players want to really dive in deep, and they could easily spend up to 80 hours doing absolutely everything it has to offer.

There is also a range of Title Updates planned for the game that will keep players coming back for more.