How many skins are there in Fortnite? Answered

Fortnite is one of the most popular games and boasts a huge player base. Unsurprisingly, Fortnite also has an impressive lot of skins, and the number continues to grow as the developers keep adding new content. Although not relevant to the actual gameplay, many hardcore players might be curious about the number of skins available in Fortnite, and if you are in the same boat, we’ve got the information below.

Total number of skins in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

As of now, there are 1,521 skins available in Fortnite. That said, the number only indicates the total number of outfit skins and not the skins for other items. Furthermore, this number is only as of January 30 of this year, so the number will likely change in the future.

While you need to shell out a few bucks to obtain most skins in Fortnite, a plethora of free skins are up for grabs. Epic Games regularly introduces different events and quests that allow players to earn such free skins in the game.

The skins in Fortnite range from uncommon to Epic, with Epic being the highest rarity. Additionally, Epic Games occasionally does high-profile collaborations, which often come with a release of an exclusive skin. As one would expect, these exclusive skins are tied to their specific events, so it’s unlikely you’ll get the opportunity to obtain them once their event has passed. Regardless, the sheer number of skins available in the game ensures that you are never out of style while in a battle.