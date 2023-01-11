How the Charged with Light ability works in Destiny 2

The Charged with Light ability lies at the heart of many builds in Destiny 2, but it’s essentially useless on its own. There are plenty of ways to add Charge stacks, but until you use them, they don’t do anything other than clutter up your HUD. Thankfully, there are even more ways to use Charged with Light stacks than there are ways to gain them, and we’ll cover the basics in this guide.

How to gain and use Charged with Light stacks in Destiny 2

If you’ve never been able to gain Charged with Light in Destiny 2 before, the concept is simple. Equip any green-colored Charged with Light mod and fulfill the conditions in the mod description to become Charged. For instance, the Taking Charge mod gives you a single Charged with Light stack whenever you pick up an Orb of Power.

By default, you can have two Charged with Light stacks at one time, with up to five if you equip the Supercharged mod. The Elemental Charge mod gives you stacks when you pick up Elemental Wells and is all but required in many builds today. Note that the Powerful Friends and Radiant Light mods aren’t colored green but allow building Charge stacks, along with other benefits.

You can equip Charged with Light mods to any armor piece in the far-right mod slot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to equip a second mod that uses Charge stacks for them to be effective. Mods that use stacks are colored a dark yellow and will have yellow text in their description saying “While Charged with Light.”

You’ll find a complete list of every mod available in the Combat Style section of the Mods Collections screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For example, the Firepower mod spends a single stack of Charged with Light to instantly refund a portion of your Grenade energy when you use your Grenade ability. The Lucent Blade mod consumes a single stack to increase your Sword damage for five seconds. If you have multiple stacks, you can activate the ability again once those first five seconds run out.

There are dozens of other Charged with Light mods currently available to experiment with and an almost endless number of possible Arc, Solar, and Void 3.0 builds to try out.